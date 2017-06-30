News By Tag
Geothermal Power Market To Register Capital And Operational Expenditure Of $7.71BN in 2017
Geothermal power investments are driven by pressing concerns over global warming and energy security. There are significant risks involved with initial exploration and drilling, but favourable regulatory environments – including tax incentives and land permits – can do much to facilitate further developments in the sector. Besides from being a clean and renewable energy source with a low levelised cost of electricity, geothermal power is also suitable for base load electricity generation and thus has the potential to become the backbone of local grid systems.
Visiongain anticipates that the majority of the announced geothermal projects will go ahead and an increasing number of countries will assess their geothermal potential to tap into this energy source and fulfil renewable targets.
The report includes 200 tables, charts, and graphs that analyse the market. The top 10 national geothermal markets and the rest of the world (RoW) market are profiled, along with the five technology submarkets (dry steam, flash steam, binary cycle, flash-binary and other technologies)
The Geothermal Power Market Forecast 2017-2027: Capex, Opex & Capacity Forecasts for Dry Steam, Flash Steam, Binary Cycle and Flash-Binary Technologies Plus Regional Forecast report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the industry and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses already involved in segment of the Geothermal Power market, or for those wishing to enter this growing market in the future.
