 
News By Tag
* Massage Classes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brisbane
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


Here comes the Brisbane Massage Courses by Body Sense Massage School in July 2017

Trained by the adept professionals, the students learn specialized courses for their career building in the future
 
 
Body Sense Massage School
Body Sense Massage School
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Massage Classes

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Brisbane - Queensland - Australia

BRISBANE, Australia - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Body Sense Massage School has become a prestigious name in Australia for the unique courses they are bestowing to the students. The institution is welcoming beginners as well as experienced individuals to learn the basics of massage and signify themselves as the potential and trained massage therapist in the future.

Know more about the courses: The masssage courses in Brisbane are categorized into four categories: Whole Body Massage Certificate, Trigger Point Therapy, Whole Body Diploma and Cluster Headache Message. During this training program, the students learn about the basic Swedish massage, Lomi Lomi technique, Sports massages, Deep Tissue massages and more.

The benefits of learning the course: This course will help the students to achieve their goal in the future. Moreover, with the certificates awarded to the pursuers add more value to the process of learning. People get the chance to enter into various sectors especially sports, fitness & wellness, medical, business, entertainment, and other sectors where there are huge requirements for massage therapist and practitioner.

What could you basically learn in this training program?

In the 2 days training program, the students are given practical as well as theoretical lessons. During the practical sessions, the candidates receive hands-on practice, which they apply to the live patients. Whereas, on the theoretical classes, the trainers educate the class about the human anatomy, major muscles, the pressure points present in the body, and more.

Massage Therapy Courses Brisbane:

Course 1 → Whole Body Massage Certificate (KEVIN STYLE): "22nd — 23rd July (Book Now !)"

Course 2 → Introduction To Trigger Point Therapy Certificate: "23rd — 24th July (Book Now !)"

Course 3 → Diploma of Whole Body Massage "Kaveh Style": "22nd, 23rd, 24th July (Book Now !)"

Course 4 → Advanced Treatment Massage for Headaches, Migraine: "22nd July (Book Now !)"

About the school- The Body Sense Massage School is the only school that is encouraging and motivating the students to take up the message classes and establishes them as a professional therapist or practitioner in the future. The institution has brought forth four short and specialized courses that can help the candidates to grasp the complete knowledge of the human body parts and its skeletal structure. Whole Body Massage Certificate, Trigger Point Therapy, Whole Body Diploma and Cluster Headache Massage are the four massage techniques taught by the institution. Commenced in two-three days, the courses have generated huge interest among the aspiring individuals and have managed to build up successful careers for them.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- 54, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000

Email- info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au

Contact-  0450 010 656 (tel:0450010656) / 1300 91 08 21 (tel:1300%20910821)

Website- http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/

Contact
Body Sense Massage School
0450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
End
Source:Body Sense Massage School
Email:***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Tags:Massage School, Massage Classes, Massage Courses
Industry:Health
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smartree News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share