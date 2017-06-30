News By Tag
Here comes the Brisbane Massage Courses by Body Sense Massage School in July 2017
Trained by the adept professionals, the students learn specialized courses for their career building in the future
Know more about the courses: The masssage courses in Brisbane are categorized into four categories: Whole Body Massage Certificate, Trigger Point Therapy, Whole Body Diploma and Cluster Headache Message. During this training program, the students learn about the basic Swedish massage, Lomi Lomi technique, Sports massages, Deep Tissue massages and more.
The benefits of learning the course: This course will help the students to achieve their goal in the future. Moreover, with the certificates awarded to the pursuers add more value to the process of learning. People get the chance to enter into various sectors especially sports, fitness & wellness, medical, business, entertainment, and other sectors where there are huge requirements for massage therapist and practitioner.
What could you basically learn in this training program?
In the 2 days training program, the students are given practical as well as theoretical lessons. During the practical sessions, the candidates receive hands-on practice, which they apply to the live patients. Whereas, on the theoretical classes, the trainers educate the class about the human anatomy, major muscles, the pressure points present in the body, and more.
Massage Therapy Courses Brisbane:
Course 1 → Whole Body Massage Certificate (KEVIN STYLE): "22nd — 23rd July (Book Now !)"
Course 2 → Introduction To Trigger Point Therapy Certificate:
Course 3 → Diploma of Whole Body Massage "Kaveh Style": "22nd, 23rd, 24th July (Book Now !)"
Course 4 → Advanced Treatment Massage for Headaches, Migraine: "22nd July (Book Now !)"
About the school- The Body Sense Massage School is the only school that is encouraging and motivating the students to take up the message classes and establishes them as a professional therapist or practitioner in the future. The institution has brought forth four short and specialized courses that can help the candidates to grasp the complete knowledge of the human body parts and its skeletal structure. Whole Body Massage Certificate, Trigger Point Therapy, Whole Body Diploma and Cluster Headache Massage are the four massage techniques taught by the institution. Commenced in two-three days, the courses have generated huge interest among the aspiring individuals and have managed to build up successful careers for them.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address- 54, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000
Email- info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Contact- 0450 010 656 (tel:0450010656) / 1300 91 08 21 (tel:1300%20910821)
Website- http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/
Contact
Body Sense Massage School
0450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
