News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prefilled Syringes Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Prefilled Syringes Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2024
For More Information, Request sample copy of Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Prefilled Syringes market taxonomy:
By Application
· Monoclonal Antibodies
· Vaccines
· Others
By Material Type
· Polymer
· PVC
· Cyclo-olefin Polymer(COP)
· Glass
By Design
· Single Chambered
· Dual Chambered
· Multi-Chambered
Rising demand for biologics and self-injection products to augment market growth
A large number of newly approved biologics and drugs demand for PFS delivery devices for the subcutaneous (SC) self-injection of biopharmaceuticals. Also, the need for simpler self-injection procedures and improved patient compliance for auto injectors, large-volume patch injectors and pens is on the rise. This in turn is expected to favor growth of the prefilled syringes market over the forecast period (2016–2024)
Rise in number of applications is to favor the expansion of global prefilled syringes market:
Prefilled syringes market is expanding rapidly globally due to its various applications in overall healthcare sector. Nowadays, PFS manufacturing companies are focused on promoting use of the product in various application especially in homecare settings, which further is projected to favor increase in customer base in various regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are working towards developing PFS vaccines to help in indications such as various infectious disease and cancer. PFS are also being efficiently used in emergency medical services and in emergency section of hospitals. According to Frederick Furness Publishing Ltd, around 70% of atropine syringes prepared by the hospital staff are pre-filled and can be immediately used in emergency conditions.
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Highly consolidated market is expected to favor the sales revenue of prefilled syringes market:
There are around 20 pharmaceutical companies that are involved in manufacturing and marketing of prefilled syringes as preferred delivery device of around 50 injectable drugs and vaccines, which contributes significantly to the sales revenue of these players. Furthermore, there are few recent acquisitions by the big brands in market of prefilled syringes such as in 2012, Becton Dickinson and Company acquired Safety Syringes, Inc., which is further expected to favor the company's syringes manufacturing efficiency and increase its product portfolio. Key players operating in the prefilled syringes market include Becton Dickinson & Co., Gerresheimer, Medtronic, Baxter International, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceuticals, Vetter International, Unilife Corporation, Stevanato Group, and Terumo Corporation
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
+1-206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse