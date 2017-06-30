The first ERP/CRM solution in the world with inbuilt Business Intelligence System has arrived

Vienna- Advantage- Business- Intelligence- Platform

-- VIENNA Advantage has recently released, tested and implemented their newWith it they have become the first open source ERP/CRM solution in the world that comes with inbuilt enterprise level Document Management module and Business Intelligence platform. Unique set of features that no other competitor provides.The BI solution comprises of a complete set of functional features that connect people and their data and make it easy for everyone within an organization to analyze, share, collaborate and make data-driven decisions. VIENNA Advantage Business Intelligence System transforms your data into rich visualizations and interactive dashboards. This web-based BI solution supports both the analyst and the business user workflows whilst providing the governance IT requires.The system is deployed on a centralized architecture, with governance baked into the application. In this way it cater the needs of the 3 stakeholders:- consume, share and collaborate on trusted data- create reports and build dashboards- have complete security and governance over the platformVIENNA Advantage lets you monitor your business with personalized, interactive and intuitive dashboards. You can combine all your data from different sources to track important metrics and KPIs in real-time. VIENNA Advantage BI solution helps you go from data to dashboards in hours – not weeks or months. This BI dashboards are easy to create and highly customizable.Uncover patterns, identify trends and discover insights! Just connect to any of your favorite data sources and start visualizing with advanced data visualization and Data Discovery capabilities – no coding required.Tailor your reporting experience so you take the right action at the right time. With proactive broadcasts, alerts and subscriptions, VIENNA Advantage BI software keeps you up-to-date with the data and reports that matters to you.Empower your employees to share reports and dashboards with anyone inside or outside your BI system. Add context and to your data, and use your Timeline to follow people, discussions and data that matters to you.Any employee within your organization can raise and assign tasks from anywhere inside your BI platform using VIENNA Advantage task management system. Now you can easily request, track and review content or analysis. The result: business users have visibility over what's being worked on, while data analysts benefit from clear requirements and prioritization.Many important decisions are made in meetings. So why settle for static screenshots of Excel reports pasted into PowerPoint? Now you can deliver engaging presentations and share live data with our fully integrated and interactive presentation tool for BI content.VIENNA Advantage delivers all the BI functionality you need via a single-integrated platform. The result? Your data analysts feel well supported to create quality BI content, your BI consumers enjoy a great user experience, and your IT people have all the governance features needed to ensure trust and security in your BI platform.VIENNA Advantage BI solution makes it easy for you to connect to all your enterprise data sources – wherever they are. You can even mash-up multiple data sources to create a single report or dashboard. Connect your spreadsheets, databases, web applications…VIENNA Advantage doesn't put barriers between you and your data.VIENNA Advantage makes your staff more productive by allowing them access to the analytics, anywhere, anytime. Monitor KPIs and share live data from your favorite mobile device. All business intelligence reports and dashboards are instantly available on any device – no rework required.VIENNA Advantage is an open source ERP and CRM with full access to its source code. Based in Germany, it is currently one of the fastest growing open source ERP and CRM worldwide.VIENNA Advantage is a generic ERP that can cater to all types of industries. It has a configuration layer that allows you to setup the system for any industry without customization in the code. A number of industries are already benefiting from our open source ERP such as: Automotive, Wholesale and Distribution, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Government and many more.It comes with a large number of modules covering the entire needs of an enterprise: Order Management, Sales and Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Manufacturing, Financial Accounting, Budgeting, Project Management, Time & Expense, Business Intelligence & Analytics and several others.VIENNA Advantage ERP and CRM is a premium open source product, a viable and attractive alternative to the proprietary products such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Netsuite. Apart from covering the complete functional side of an enterprise, the specialty of the product is the ease of use and low implementation time due to a large number of ready-made industry templates and a plenty of tools which allow a quick roll-out. It offers a low risk scenarios to companies who are looking to implement a scalable open source ERP system. The product comes with the latest HTML5 technology which runs independent from the operating system and browsers in a web based environment, even supported on mobile devices like tablets.For more information on VIENNA Advantage visit www.viennaadvantage.com