Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Jewers Doors Secure Hitachi's Doncaster Maintenance Depot

Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed five Swift SEW automated sliding bi-folding doors at Hitachi Rail Europe's (HRE) new £80m maintenance depot for the Intercity Express Programme (IEP) trains at Doncaster
 
 
Doncaster workshop
Doncaster workshop
 
BIGGLESWADE, England - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- There has been a railway depot located on the Doncaster Carr site for over 140 years. With a footprint of 11,000m2 and access for rolling stock via five roads, the new facility will inspect, repair, clean, maintain, refuel, re-water and store Hitachi's fleet of express trains including Virgin Trains'  East Coast Class 800/801 and TransPennine Express Class 802 AT300 trains. Once in operation, the train maintenance centre will accommodate up to 25 five-car trains which will be serviced there every night.

Tilo Hoelzel, Associate Director of RPS Consulting Services Limited , the Lead Designer for the new maintenance building commented, "As well as securing the building, the practical issues of accommodating live overhead electrification lines (OLE) and rail tracks had to be taken into account.  These were extremely large doors with many factors including thermal and acoustic insulation, resistance to wind, operational safety and security to be incorporated into the design".

Each door is 4 metres wide and 6.6 metres high, comprising four highly insulated, single piece composite panels, with two leaves folding to each side when open.  Each door panel also incorporated a 600 x 600mm double glazed vision panel which is argon filled and manufactured from toughened glass. The panels are seamlessly fitted with multi-wall rubber seals to all edges to reduce water, air and dust ingress.  An 850mm x 760mm cut out in the door allows an OLE cable to pass through the closed door. The cut out is lined with 9mm thick safety matting tested to 30kVA to prevent bird entry along the cable and for additional safety, the door is then earthed back to the structure with suitably rated earth bonding braids.

The doors are operated by a recently developed high power, centrally mounted SEW drive unit, which incorporates inverter control for smooth start and stop and takes less than eight seconds to open fully.  Safety is ensured with full height pressure sensitive safety edges and photocell beams to create a safe zone around the door during operation.  An electro mechanical lock within the motor automatically holds the door in the closed position while automatic solenoid floor bolts provide additional security and protect against high winds.

Hoelzel added, "Jewers are very experienced in the rail sector and we have established an extremely good relationship with them on previous projects.  We were therefore confident in Jewers' approach to collaboration in the overall design and in the quality of their doors."

Editor Notes
Hi- res images available on request

More about Jewers Doors
Established in 1983 and still a family run business, Jewers Doors is a world-leading supplier of industrial doors operating from a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Bedfordshire. With over 50 highly skilled and experienced staff, the core of the business is design, manufacture, installation and repair of industrial door solutions across all industrial sectors. The Phoenix range of doors are designed for medium to large industrial applications, while the Esavian range is recognised as one of the world's leading range of aircraft hanger doors.  Incorporating the very latest concepts and technologies, Jewers Doors have been installed not only in the UK, but also throughout the world including Europe, Middle and Far East and New Zealand.

For more information visit http://www.jewersdoors.co.uk

