Free Mobile App for First 100 Customers - Shopify and WooCommerce platforms
Keeping in view of the same, MageNative brings up its fantabulous excogitation:
MageNative Mobile App for Shopify
With the help of MageNative Mobile App for Shopify, the Shopify store owners can convert the Shopify website into a featured mobile app consisting of all the website functionalities.
Shopify Store owners can now sell their products not only using the E-commerce technology but also can now move smoothly to M-commerce by converting their Shopify store to MageNative Mobile App. Thus, they and their customers can now have an access to the shop on mobile devices, which mean anytime and anywhere as long as the Wifi/3G/4G signal is on.
MageNative Mobile App for WooCommerce
WooCommerce store owners can now convert their website into a featured mobile app consisting of all the website functionalities with the help of MageNative Mobile App for WooCommerce.
After using the WooCommerce website, the Store owners can now move smoothly to M-commerce by converting their WooCommerce store to MageNative Mobile App, and sell their products very conveniently. It means as long as the Wifi/3G/4G signal is on, the store owners and their customers can now have an access to the shop on mobile devices, which mean anytime and anywhere.
Features of App
The app displays the product information in a very interactive and fascinating way. It provides an attractive and user-friendly layout that makes the users to instinctively experience, how to use the interface. It is completely synchronized with the website. It supports all the payment methods. Many more features are available with this app.
Exclusive Offer for First 100 Customers
Hurry up! Move your Shopify and/or WooCommerce Store website to MageNative Mobile App based on their respective e-commerce platform. First 100 customers can win a free MageNative Mobile App for Shopify and/or WooCommerce. What you have to do is, just fill up the Contact Information form and submit it.
About CedCommerce
Since 2015, we have been involved in M-commerce custom developments and provide every solution that a merchant may need to be a successful businessman in M-Commerce world.
Our experience in M-Commerce enables us to understand the business requirements of the Magento merchants in the marketplace. Our research team constantly works on getting new ideas to enhance and optimize Mobile Apps for M-Commerce business owners who create their own online shopping store using E-Commerce framework such as Magento 1, Magento 2, Shopify, and WooCommerce.
Our leading software team enables online shopping stores to easily create, maintain and optimize native apps and mobile websites for the various mobile devices compatible with different operating systems such as Windows, Android, and ios.
See More: http://magenative.cedcommerce.com/
Contact
Company- CedCommerce
Contact Name- Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
