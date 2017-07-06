 
News By Tag
* Boca Raton Acupuncturist
* Acupuncture Boca Raton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


Acupuncture, Acupressure and Pelvic Pain

This is all about how Dr. Li Zheng can help you from Pelvic Pain with the help of Acupuncture and Acupressure.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Boca Raton Acupuncturist
Acupuncture Boca Raton

Industry:
Health

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

BOSTON - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Many factors can contribute to pelvic pain: infection, inflammation, scar tissue and muscle spasm. When there is pain, a signal is transmitted to the brain, and the brain will release many kinds of chemicals to cope with the pain, such as endorphin, dopamine and serotonin. But if the pain lasts too long, the perception of the pain in the brain will be changed. The pain signal can become stronger when certain brain areas become hypersensitive with chronic pain. Chronic pain can also create chronic stress, depleting our feeling good hormones: endorphins, serotonin and dopamine. Chronic stress can also lower the cortisol level, making the body prone to autoimmune disease and allergy. It is very critical to treat the root cause of the pain and get rid of pain as soon as possible. Acupuncture can not only relive the pain by increasing your own pain killer, such as endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, but also can reduce the inflammation by improving the circulation and relax the muscles.

Furthermore, acupuncture can strengthen the adrenal gland and immune function, so more anti-inflammatory chemicals such as cortisol can be produced by the adrenal gland. Acupuncture can also reset the muscle tone instantly and balance different pelvic muscles and tendons, so the nerves will not be irritated. Furthermore, acupuncture has been verified to strengthen the immune function, so the body can fight the infection more effectively. Lastly, acupuncture can balance the nervous system so the brain will not be overactive to the chronic pelvic pain signal.

Li Zheng isa graduate of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine with 27 years of clinical experience, a Ph.D. degree holder in Neurocience, a Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School trained researcher, a professor at the New England School of Acupuncture, the Director of Natural Medicine at American Chinese Medical Exchange Society, and a consultant of Health Grid Inc, MA. She is also the author of the books, Acupuncture and Hormone Balance and Chinese Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine for Common Diseases. Dr. Li Zheng has been trained in Pain research in Massachusetts General Hospital and has been treating many difficult cases with acupuncture. She published a few papers with Pain Specialist: Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander about how chronic pain syndrome (CRPS) can influence the nervous system. She recently started teaching patients to combine acupuncture, meditation and acupressure to achieve the best pain relief effect. In this presentation on Sept. 20 in Boca Reginal Hospital, Dr. Li Zheng will demonstrate some easy acupuncture points that can be pressed every day to help relax the muscles and retrain the brain to respond to the pain and stress in a better way. Reducing stress can help reduce inflammation and pain. You can tolerate more pain if your nervous systems are more balanced.

To book an appointment visit http://bocaacupuncture.org/

End
Source:Boca Raton Acpunture Clinic
Email:***@bostonchineseacupuncture.com Email Verified
Tags:Boca Raton Acupuncturist, Acupuncture Boca Raton
Industry:Health
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017
Boca Raton Acupuncture PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share