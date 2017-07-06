News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Acupuncture, Acupressure and Pelvic Pain
This is all about how Dr. Li Zheng can help you from Pelvic Pain with the help of Acupuncture and Acupressure.
Furthermore, acupuncture can strengthen the adrenal gland and immune function, so more anti-inflammatory chemicals such as cortisol can be produced by the adrenal gland. Acupuncture can also reset the muscle tone instantly and balance different pelvic muscles and tendons, so the nerves will not be irritated. Furthermore, acupuncture has been verified to strengthen the immune function, so the body can fight the infection more effectively. Lastly, acupuncture can balance the nervous system so the brain will not be overactive to the chronic pelvic pain signal.
Li Zheng isa graduate of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine with 27 years of clinical experience, a Ph.D. degree holder in Neurocience, a Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School trained researcher, a professor at the New England School of Acupuncture, the Director of Natural Medicine at American Chinese Medical Exchange Society, and a consultant of Health Grid Inc, MA. She is also the author of the books, Acupuncture and Hormone Balance and Chinese Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine for Common Diseases. Dr. Li Zheng has been trained in Pain research in Massachusetts General Hospital and has been treating many difficult cases with acupuncture. She published a few papers with Pain Specialist: Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander about how chronic pain syndrome (CRPS) can influence the nervous system. She recently started teaching patients to combine acupuncture, meditation and acupressure to achieve the best pain relief effect. In this presentation on Sept. 20 in Boca Reginal Hospital, Dr. Li Zheng will demonstrate some easy acupuncture points that can be pressed every day to help relax the muscles and retrain the brain to respond to the pain and stress in a better way. Reducing stress can help reduce inflammation and pain. You can tolerate more pain if your nervous systems are more balanced.
To book an appointment visit http://bocaacupuncture.org/
Contact
Dr. Li Zheng
***@bostonchineseacupuncture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017