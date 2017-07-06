News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Health Benefits of Omega-3, and Expanding Aquaculture Activities are Key Driving Factors of FOM
Species, application and geography are the key segments of the global fish oil market. Species segment has been segmented into tilapias, salmon & trout, carps, marine fish and others. Salmon & trout was the leading sub segment with highest market share in 2016, due to, its aid in strengthening the muscle & heart and to improve metabolism. Additionally, Application segment includes aquaculture, direct human consumption and others.
The global fish oil market by geography is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Europe held the highest market share of 41.5% in 2016, driven by rising aquaculture activities in UK and Norway. In terms of growth rate, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, owning to growing aquaculture industries in China, India, Thailand and others.
Various strategies have been adopted by the market players to boost their geographical presence and product portfolio. The major players in the fish oil market include Croda Inc., Pesquera Diamante S.A, Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca AS, Colpex, TASA, EPAX AS, Corpesca SA, FMC Corporation, and COPEINCA ASA, among others.
Request for sample of this report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/
For More information Contact:
VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLP https://www.variantmarketresearch.com
USA Office:
649 Mission St., 5th Floor, San Francisco,
CA 94105, United States.
Tel: +1-415-680-2785
Fax: +1-415-680-2786
Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com
Email: sales@variantmarketresearch.com
Media Contact
kailas disale
415-680-2785
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017