 
News By Tag
* Deoression Drugs Market
* Deoression Drugs Market Size
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Growing Generic Drug Market and Government Initiatives to Educate People Shall Pace the DDM

The key factors driving the growth of the market include, various government initiations in increasing awareness on depression, elevating generic drug market, and rising geriatric population globally.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Deoression Drugs Market
Deoression Drugs Market Size

Industry:
Business

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Companies

SAN FRANCISCO - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Depression Drug Market published by Variant Market Research is expected to reach $18 billion by 2024 from $15 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing investments in research & developments and market expansion would provide growth opportunities for the players. Though, social stigma and non-availability of trained healthcare providers especially in rural and remote areas may hinder the growth of the market.

The global depression drugs market is bifurcated into two major segments which include, product type, and application. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Atypical Antipsychotics, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Tetracyclic Antidepressants (TeCAs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Benzodiazepines, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, and others. Among them, SNRIs dominated the market accounting for more than one fourth of the total depression drugs market share in 2016. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

North America held the largest share of the market with 37.2% in 2016; driven by the presence of large consumer base suffering from various kinds of depression and fretfulness disorders. Europe, which holds the second largest market with a total market share of 32.6%. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is to attain the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, owing to augmented demand from emerging countries such as China, Japan, and Australia. Increasing consumer awareness regarding benefits of depression drug would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The major key players in the depression drugs market include, Novartis, H. Lundbeck, Forest Laboratories, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Naurex, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Co., and Pfizer, among others.

Request for sample of this report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/p...

For More information, Contact:

VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLP https://www.variantmarketresearch.com

USA Office:

649 Mission St., 5th Floor, San Francisco,

CA 94105, United States.

Tel: +1-415-680-2785

Fax: +1-415-680-2786

Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@variantmarketresearch.com

Media Contact
Kailas Disale
415-680-2785
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Deoression Drugs Market, Deoression Drugs Market Size
Industry:Business
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Variant Market Research LLP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share