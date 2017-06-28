 
Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. strives to be the most upgraded brand ever in Bengal

Within a small span of time, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has reached a huge number of viewers through their outstanding market planning, lucrative strategies & proper marketing through various mediums.
 
 
DURGAPUR, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Within a couple of monthsGuinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., one of the fastest growing jewelry stores in Durgapur, has launched their new project, it has succeeded to reach a lot of potential viewers belonging from all races of life and located in all parts of Bengal with the help of their well-planned marketing strategies in all mediums including online and offline marketing services. Along with the online marketing campaigns, GGJ has launched various offline campaigns, including hoarding, leaflet & pamphlet supply and print campaign & paper ads. This has helped them to reach the targeted audiences as soon as possible within a few months.

The new venture of Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. majorly focuses on the Ratha Yatra offer, that they are currently launching on this auspicious ceremony where people will get any silver item free of cost for purchasing gold items. This 'SONA KINLE RUPO FREE' offer will be valid until 5th July, 2017 and is flexible in all aspects. GGJ has recently published print ads in some of the renowned Bengali newspapers and hoardings are also placed in different places of Durgapur, Bankura, Asansol, Raniganj, Andal & and the entire Burdwan districts highlighting this offer. Apart from that, they are also running a few online campaigns on social media sites that are gaining rapid attention & thus, popularity.

The new stall of GGJ in the Chaturanga Mela Maidan has the pamphlets highlighting the unique designs and exclusive offers for people of all class standards.

About Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has started their way back in 1979. Throughout all these years, they have accomplished a huge success along with a few failures and had been a part of another best jewelry stores in India. Recently, they are back again as Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and have achieved to be one of the best jewelry stores in Durgapur. They boast of being the pioneers of hallmark silver and their exclusive production is the unisex ornaments both for men & women of the house.Visit our official website:http://guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com/

Media Contact
Mr. Mainak Ghosh
7797735000
***@guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com
Click to Share