Ashmiholdings Private Limited takes over the charge of The Bristol Hotel, Gurugram

-- Gurugram, 6th July 2017: Ashmiholdings Private Limited announced taking over the charge of their first venture, The Bristol Hotel, Gurugram. Prominent hospitality industry veteran Dr. Amit Modi's latest enterprise 'Ashmiholdings' was established in July 2016 and he has taken over the management and operations of their first property - The Bristol Hotel. Mr. Modi was officially appointed as the CEO of The Bristol Hotel, Gurugram following the transfer of operations.Speaking on the successful transfer of The Bristol's operations, Dr. Amit Modi, Managing Director of Ashmiholdings Private Limited and CEO of The Bristol Hotel said, "We are happy to be taking over the operations and re-launching The Bristol Hotel. We believe that the property has great potential to grow beyond its former glory. With the new renovations and the soon-to-be-announced F&B outlet launches we are positive that we will be able to create a new benchmark in the hospitality sector. We believe, we can bring about a structure and organisation to the day-to-day operations of the hotel which in turn will add to the growth and success of The Bristol Hotel."He further added, "Our vision is to re-establish The Bristol as a professionally managed hotel which is known for its delectable choice of F&B and the availability of its spacious one-of-a-kind banqueting space which will be bringing back the charm of The Bristol as a new wedding destination in Gurugram. We are gearing up for the re-launch of the newly refurbished rooms including the ritzy Presidential Suite, and the coffee shop - Palmyra, soon-to-be Gurugram's exclusive new hang out spot."The Bristol is the first venture of Ashmiholdings. The team of Ashmi comprises of dedicated and experienced hospitality industry professionals who have successfully transitioned into competent entrepreneurs. The core team comprises of well-accomplished professionals who have an in-depth understanding of the hospitality business and operational side of hotels. The company is now preparing to expand operations and is looking forward to signing of thousand rooms within the next five years.About Ashmiholdings Private Limited:Ashmiholdings Private Limited is a newly established hospitality venture, founded by known hospitality industry veteran Dr. Amit Modi in July 2016. The company was established with the objective of providing management, taking properties on lease, sales and marketing support and hotel management consultancy from luxury to mid-segment hotels in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.The core objective of the Ashmi brand is to emerge as a preferred hospitality brand for domestic and international travellers, who travel to smaller cities of India and require a well-maintained, hygienic and quality stay. The brand assures all three factors are catered to and successfully delivered to its guest.The brand commits to a better top of the line, well managed asset, guest satisfaction and higher profitability to the asset owner. With its core strength in MICE, the brand creates avenues for MICE and social events in the city, offering the same experience as a tier 1 and 2 city.For further information, please feel free to call/write to:SCROLL MANTRA PVT LTDSenaara Ailawadi at +91-9871808208 or senaara.ailawadi@scrollmantra.com