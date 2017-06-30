 
BATTBOTs – Free Hand Smart Self Balancing Scooters

These two-wheel self balancing scooter BATTBOT work on the very same technology when compared to a Segway, but they have no handlebars.
 
 
smart balance scooter-Kancha
SARITA VIHAR, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- This is why the 2 wheel self-balancing board is considered to be convenient and compact and many people now use these nifty devices for commuting back and forth to work.

Thеrе is an lоt оf роtеntiаl in the technology and wе саn еxресt hоvеrbоаrdѕ tо come with even mоrе аdvаnсеd features аnd ѕеnѕоrѕ. All оf the wheels hаvе thеir ѕеnѕоrѕ аnd thеу аrе indереndеnt оf each оthеr ѕо уоu саn mоvе in сirсlеѕ and execute yourself just thе way уоu want.

Self balancing scooters are a range of battery/electricity-charged mode vehicles used by everyone these days. In a very short span of time, this ultra modern gadget has seized a considerable market share by combining the features of a scooter, a Segway, and a BATTBOT.

With self balancing scooters (available in both single and twin wheels) are selling like hotcakes on retail as well as online stores, there prevails a wide spectrum of manufacturers and traders dealing with them. This leads to a state of utter confusion for the buyers regarding which one to choose. The scooter helps to reduce pollution and money of the fuel because electricity is cheaper than petrol and diesel as well these smart scooters looks so cool while you are riding them. These smart scooters are becoming so popular as riding these smart scooters for going to the supermarket, friends house, in college campus is the cool thing and save fuel.

These self balancing BATTBOT ( http://www.kancha.in/sailor.html )are the latest gadgets in cities, these devices run via lithium ion batteries which are easily chargeable and now are manufactured all around the globe. In some recent days it was seen that many national and international celebrities ride them to promote the products and their fans intend to buy them. Consumers can get the best one by checking specifications like most parts of self balancing scooter are battery and chips, lithium battery is the best choice which is safe, long life cycle and reliable.

