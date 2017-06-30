News By Tag
Investigative linguistics for cyber investigators: EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOP, 1 NOVEMBER 2017
Using forensics linguistics to prove authorship of texts, Twitter posts, emails and internet chat relay in criminal investigations
• Tactical advice on authorship disguise and on uncovering assumed identities online on both the surface and Dark Webs
• The workshop will draw on high profile case studies of investigations Professor Grant has worked on with UK police forces including the murder of Amanda Birks in Staffordshire;
• Expert advice can be used in all major crime cases including murder, sexual assault, counter terrorism, perverting the course of justice, cyber harassment and bullying.
Current challenges and opportunities in using text messages and social media messages as evidence in an investigation.
The relative anonymity that social media and the online space affords suspects can prove challenging for investigators, particularly as the internet and mobile devices are now integral forms of evidence in all major crime cases.
The Investigator is delighted to team up with world-leading Professor Tim Grant to provide his expert advice on how to use the principles of forensic linguistics in an operational context to prove the authorship of short form messages in all major crime cases.
Professor Tim Grant is widely recognised as a leader in this field. He is Director of the Centre for Forensic Linguistics, the first of its kind in the world.
He not only leads the way in research in forensic linguistics, but is unique in that he has worked with UK police forces in an operational context in many high profile criminal cases.
He is nationally recognised by the National Crime Agency and is part of the expert database that the NCA provides as valuable reference for investigators.
The day will include:
• An introduction to the principles of forensic authorship analysis and how they can be applied to major crime cases drawing on current research and thinking
• A look at recent high profile cases in which Professor Grant has worked with UK police forces to disseminate key learning, challenges and best practice
• How to use forensic linguistics on both the surface and Dark Web in the area of authorship disguise and assumed identities online.
HOW TO BOOK
Venue: Rothley Court Hotel, Westfield Lane, Rothley, Leicestershire, LE7 7LG
Accommodation is available at the hotel for a discounted price of £75 B&B please call 0116 237 4141 and quote The Investigator when booking your room.
Details: Registration 9.15am, start time 10am, finish 3.30pm. Refreshments and lunch are included in the price
Cost: £249 per delegate or 2 for £450
Booking: Please send the delegates name(s), email address and purchase order to info@the-investigator.co.uk or telephone 0844 660 8707 for further information. Payment can be made by debit/credit card (fee applies).
Contact
Dale Hazell
+44(0)844 6608707
info@the-investigator.co.uk
