News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FreeSWITCHService Announced Class 4 Softswitch Solution for VoIP Service Providers
FreeSWITCHService, a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Limited, has announced to provide bespoke Class 4 Softswitch solutions for facilitating wholesale VoIP service providers.
FreeSWITCHService has set milestones in serving VoIP service providers and telecom industry players globally with its enterprise-friendly solutions. The spokesperson of FreeSWITCHService gave a glimpse of benefits of Class 4 Softswitch for VoIP service providers with these words: "Class 4 VoIP Softswitch is known for high scalability, security, flexibility, and reliability when it comes to routing long distance calls across various countries in a large volume. Our tailored Class 4 Softswitch solutions have all the VoIP service providers-friendly features like load balancing, local numbers port in/out, mobile number portability, whitelisting or blacklisting, etc. What's more, you can expect high voice quality together with advanced switching solution deployment. We can also integrate other features as per the requirements of VoIP service providers." "Our clients can get a quick technical assistance on a 24/7 basis." He concluded.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales of Ecosmob Technologies gave a brief idea about Class 4 Softswitch development services offered by FreeSWITCHService:
FreeSWITCHService is known for its premium quality solutions at highly competitive rates and through offering Class 4 Softswitch solution to the VoIP service providers globally, the company has set a new milestone in the world of an Internet-based telephony.
Contact us:
sales@ecosmob.com
1-303-997-3139
https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse