FreeSWITCHService Announced Class 4 Softswitch Solution for VoIP Service Providers

-- FreeSWITCHService, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a leading player in the thriving VoIP domain and offers an array of solutions for IP PBX, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), video-web conferencing, etc. On occasion of announcing customized solutions for Class 4 Softswitch, Mr. Maulik Shah, the director of Ecosmob Technologies, revealed the objective of providing these solutions with these words: "Today's business is quickly expanding beyond the boundaries of states and countries. The radical change brought by the advancements in communication has opened the doors of new opportunities for expanding and evolving business with improved connectivity. We, at FreeSWITCHService, felt the need of providing customizedto facilitate wholesale VoIP service providers in routing calls across the nations thereby enabling them to improve communication systems of the enterprise clients."FreeSWITCHService has set milestones in serving VoIP service providers and telecom industry players globally with its enterprise-friendly solutions. The spokesperson of FreeSWITCHService gave a glimpse of benefits of Class 4 Softswitch for VoIP service providers with these words: "is known for high scalability, security, flexibility, and reliability when it comes to routing long distance calls across various countries in a large volume. Our tailored Class 4 Softswitch solutions have all the VoIP service providers-friendly features like load balancing, local numbers port in/out, mobile number portability, whitelisting or blacklisting, etc. What's more, you can expect high voice quality together with advanced switching solution deployment. We can also integrate other features as per the requirements of VoIP service providers." "Our clients can get a quick technical assistance on a 24/7 basis." He concluded.Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales of Ecosmob Technologies gave a brief idea about Class 4 Softswitch development services offered by FreeSWITCHService:"Our enterprise-gradesolutions are mainly designed for routing both local and long distance calls. We offer advanced solutions at competitive rates to meet the changing requirements of thriving telecom industry. Our solutions are based on the protocol established by a particular country. In a way, our solutions are completely compliant with the standards of telecom regulatory authority of the client's country. We integrate all the necessary aspects including authorization, accountancy, administration, and billing to facilitate critical business operations of our clients. VoIP service providers can avail our quality software solutions that can assist in network management and monitoring.""We are certain that our customizedare ready to address all the challenges of the telecom sector." He concluded on an optimistic note.FreeSWITCHService is known for its premium quality solutions at highly competitive rates and through offering Class 4 Softswitch solution to the VoIP service providers globally, the company has set a new milestone in the world of an Internet-based telephony.Contact us:1-303-997-3139