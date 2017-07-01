News By Tag
Stop Starting and Start Finishing all those tasks, goals, jobs and to dos
Put the 'Can-do' back into your life with this snappy little Kanban task board Add-in for Microsoft Outlook – Auscomp KanBan.
Hobart, Australia July 7, 2017 – Auscomp proudly announced today the release of their new product, Auscomp KanBan. Complete with sub task checkboxes, Auscomp KanBan enables you to 'stop starting and start finishing' all those tasks, jobs, projects, homework and goals.
CEO, Guenther Draschkowitz from Auscomp.com stated that '… by adding sub task checklists, suddenly once onerous jobs become achievable and satisfaction soars'. Every task becomes much easier to manage and achieve as each is broken down into simpler, more manageable chunks. Each Kanban task card is visually displayed on the Kanban board, then easily maneuvered (dragged and dropped) between the columns of progress – providing a 'once off' view of all the tasks at hand in one convenient place - Outlook.
Effortlessly simple, Auscomp KanBan installs and sits neatly on your Outlook ribbon for quick, easy access. It displays an uncluttered perspective on all the 'to dos' and tasks in your 'Outlook' life.
You can then set about easily sorting them into the appropriate columns (Backlog, Next, In Progress, Focus, Waiting and finally, the good one - Done) by dragging and dropping each 'card'.
The best bit is that each card in Auscomp KanBan also comes then with its own sub-task tick list - so all those overwhelming items are suddenly broken down into much more manageable (and ultimately, achievable) steps.
It is offered as a risk free 7 day full featured trial.
Resources
More info: https://office.auscomp.com
Free 7 Day Trial Download: https://office.auscomp.com/
About Auscomp.com
Auscomp.com is an ISV (Independent Software Vendor) based in Australia. Founded in 1993, Auscomp designs and develops custom software across all sectors including Government, Finance, Legal, Education, Health, Agriculture and many more. www.auscomp.com
https://office.auscomp.com/
Contact
Auscomp
***@auscomp.com
