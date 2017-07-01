 
News By Tag
* Tasks
* Outlook
* Kanban
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hobart
  Tasmania
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Stop Starting and Start Finishing all those tasks, goals, jobs and to dos

Put the 'Can-do' back into your life with this snappy little Kanban task board Add-in for Microsoft Outlook – Auscomp KanBan.
 
 
auscomp-kanban-screenshot
auscomp-kanban-screenshot
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tasks
Outlook
Kanban

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hobart - Tasmania - Australia

Subject:
Products

HOBART, Australia - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Auscomp.com https://office.auscomp.com

Hobart, Australia July 7, 2017 – Auscomp proudly announced today the release of their new product, Auscomp KanBan. Complete with sub task checkboxes, Auscomp KanBan enables you to 'stop starting and start finishing' all those tasks, jobs, projects, homework and goals.

CEO, Guenther Draschkowitz from Auscomp.com stated that '… by adding sub task checklists, suddenly once onerous jobs become achievable and satisfaction soars'.   Every task becomes much easier to manage and achieve as each is broken down into simpler, more manageable chunks.  Each Kanban task card is visually displayed on the Kanban board, then easily maneuvered (dragged and dropped) between the columns of progress – providing a 'once off' view of all the tasks at hand in one convenient place - Outlook.

Effortlessly simple, Auscomp KanBan installs and sits neatly on your Outlook ribbon for quick, easy access. It displays an uncluttered perspective on all the 'to dos' and tasks in your 'Outlook' life.

You can then set about easily sorting them into the appropriate columns (Backlog, Next, In Progress, Focus, Waiting and finally, the good one - Done) by dragging and dropping each 'card'.

The best bit is that each card in Auscomp KanBan also comes then with its own sub-task tick list - so all those overwhelming items are suddenly broken down into much more manageable (and ultimately, achievable) steps.

It is offered as a risk free 7 day full featured trial.

Resources

More info:  https://office.auscomp.com

Free 7 Day Trial Download:  https://office.auscomp.com/install

About Auscomp.com

Auscomp.com is an ISV (Independent Software Vendor) based in Australia.  Founded in 1993, Auscomp designs and develops custom software across all sectors including Government, Finance, Legal, Education, Health, Agriculture and many more.  www.auscomp.com

PDF

https://office.auscomp.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Auscomp-KanBan-Press-Release-July-7-2017-1.pdf

Contact
Auscomp
***@auscomp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@auscomp.com Email Verified
Tags:Tasks, Outlook, Kanban
Industry:Business
Location:Hobart - Tasmania - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share