2017 Global and Regional Gym and Health Clubs Market Forecasts 2022
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global and Regional Gym and Health Clubs Market". This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders.
This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.
This report studies the global Gym and Health Clubs market, analyzes and researches the Gym and Health Clubs development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market.
This series was created for international firms who rely on foreign markets for a substantial portion of their business or who might be threatened by international competition. The estimates given in this report were created using a methodology developed by and implemented under the direct supervision of Professor Philip M. Parker, the INSEAD Chair Professor of Management Science. The methodology relies on historical figures across countries. The figures should be seen as market estimates, as opposed to historical records, as these are projected for a specific year of trade.
This market is served from a number of competitive countries of origin. Based on both demand and supply-side dynamics, market shares by country of origin are then calculated across each country market destination. These shares lead to a volume of import and export values for each country and are aggregated to regional and world totals. In doing so, we are able to obtain maximum likelihood estimates of both the value of each market and the shares that countries are likely to receive in a specific year. From these figures, rankings are calculated to allow managers to prioritize markets. In this way, all the figures provided in this report are forecasts that can be combined with internal information for strategic planning purposes.
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the gyms, health & fitness clubs market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the gyms, health & fitness clubs market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms; health & fitness clubs market players' operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the gyms, health & fitness clubs market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
- The global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs market is expected to generate total revenues of $72,195.4m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2012 and 2016.
- The biggest drivers in the global gym market are coming from countries like India, China and Brazil that have a huge need for facilities, and also from new trends in mature markets such as the budget gym and women-only gyms.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.3% for the five-year period 2016 - 2021, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $89,297.9m by the end of 2021.
Industry Chain Analysis
Up Stream Industries Analysis
Raw Material and Suppliers
Equipment and Suppliers
Manufacturing Analysis
Manufacturing Process
Manufacturing Cost Structure
Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis
Down Stream Industries Analysis
Global Market and Major Manufacturers Analysis
Regional Market and Major Manufacturers Analysis
Major Manufacturers Analysis
Major Classification Analysis
Major Application Analysis
Global and Regional Market Forecast
Marketing Channel Analysis
New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
