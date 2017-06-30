News By Tag
Increasing Funding Supporting the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market Growth
"Supported by the funding provided by public and private organizations, global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market is set to witness a high growth" says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market By Drug (Translarna, Emflaza, EXONDYS 51), By Therapeutic Approach (Steroid Therapy, Exon Skipping, Mutation Suppression)
For instance, in February 2017, Exonics Therapeutics, Inc. received US$ 5 Million in seed financing from CureDuchenne Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of the nonprofit CureDuchenne. The initial seed funding will allow Exonics to advance the preclinical research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases. Furthermore, in Feb 2017, DMD Therapeutics, Inc., a start-up biotech company, received US$ 400,000 in initial funding from three foundations, Ryan's Quest, Michael's Cause, and Pietro's Fight, for developing proprietary therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. DMD Therapeutics is now moving DMD-813 into drug development.
Likewise, DMDfund, a non-profit organization founded by parents, relatives and friends of kids who have DMD, is dedicated to finding a cure for DMD by funding research. Moreover, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the biggest comprehensive nonprofit organization in the US, has invested over US$ 45 Million into Duchenne research which has leveraged over US$ 500 Million in additional funding. Furthermore, in September 2015, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the world's leading nonprofit health agency, announced the award of 36 new research and development funds, with a sum of about US$ 10 Million. The new grants totaling US$ 2 Million will support 8 new research projects aimed at increasing the knowledge on DMD underlying mechanisms. Such developments have opened an array of opportunities for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
