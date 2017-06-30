 
Increasing Funding Supporting the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market Growth

"Supported by the funding provided by public and private organizations, global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market is set to witness a high growth" says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The global market is expected to witness a high growth owing to various funding provided by both public and private organizations. Due to rising prices of drugs for the treatment of rare diseases and conditions, industry players are seeking funding to support the continued development of a flexible, low cost, treatment approach. These funds greatly encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies to experiment on new technology, thereby, helping players to develop new and innovative products. The key market players include PTC Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, to name some.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market By Drug (Translarna, Emflaza, EXONDYS 51), By Therapeutic Approach (Steroid Therapy, Exon Skipping, Mutation Suppression) Forecast to 2022",with funding from patient advocacy groups, private investors, and governmental bodies such as FDA, Office of Orphan Product Development, gene modification and other molecular therapies are being actively investigated for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

For instance, in February 2017, Exonics Therapeutics, Inc. received US$ 5 Million in seed financing from CureDuchenne Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of the nonprofit CureDuchenne. The initial seed funding will allow Exonics to advance the preclinical research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases. Furthermore, in Feb 2017, DMD Therapeutics, Inc., a start-up biotech company, received US$ 400,000 in initial funding from three foundations, Ryan's Quest, Michael's Cause, and Pietro's Fight, for developing proprietary therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. DMD Therapeutics is now moving DMD-813 into drug development.

Likewise, DMDfund, a non-profit organization founded by parents, relatives and friends of kids who have DMD, is dedicated to finding a cure for DMD by funding research. Moreover, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the biggest comprehensive nonprofit organization in the US, has invested over US$ 45 Million into Duchenne research which has leveraged over US$ 500 Million in additional funding. Furthermore, in September 2015, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the world's leading nonprofit health agency, announced the award of 36 new research and development funds, with a sum of about US$ 10 Million. The new grants totaling US$ 2 Million will support 8 new research projects aimed at increasing the knowledge on DMD underlying mechanisms. Such developments have opened an array of opportunities for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
