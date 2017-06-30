News By Tag
Why is Everyone Talking about Jupiter Transit ?
Jupiter Transit is one o the most Awaited time of the year. As the planet of prosperity, goodness, and happiness know what it brings for you.
According to the upcoming transit of planet Jupiter, it will be transiting into sign Libra that is ruled by Planet Venus. Even though it does not predict to be an ideal compatible transition; but the positive influence of Jupiter, will surely try to spread expansion, growth, success, and happiness.
The effect of the planet will vary for every sign and individual depending on the position of the planet in their birth chart. It would also be followed by which house of life it would be affecting in a positive or negative way.
As the signifier of wealth, opulence and good life the role of Jupiter varies with every sign it transits. This time in combination with Libra sign it would promote, togetherness amongst people, equality for others, understanding, values, fairness in life, how to make your partnership better with peace and harmony.
Jupiter plays an important role in our birth chart. As the ruler of the ninth house that is the house of luck and fortune. It is likely to bring a good time for everyone.
During the serious transit of Planet Saturn and mysterious Rahu & Ketu, a lot of people would be facing a hard time to cope with life. It can be a testing period for some or for others a phase to accept the result of their karmic deeds in the past. Overall the transit of these planets would toss the lives of people.
After such a roller coaster ride the transit of Jupiter would improve things for all. As the benevolence planet, it would bring back positivity and good times in life and also remove all hurdles those had been restricting one's growth.
To know on a personalized level what impact it would have on your life, you can explore with Jupiter Transit Report.
At Cyber Astro one of the biggest and reliable astrological websites, you can get an answer to all such questions. The expert team of astrologers specializes in assisting all problems related to finance, career, family, relationship, health etc. You can even have an interactive session with the astrologer live!
From astrological gemstones to energized yantras, astrology reports, yagna Ceremonies on your behalf and live talking with astrologer you can avail all this exclusively at Cyber Astro
End
