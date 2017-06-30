News By Tag
Kuala Lumpur to host 3rd Annual IWFCI Women's Trade Summit in Sept: celebration of success&potential
Commenting further, Diana Abruzzi said the theme of the two-day Summit is Women: Changing the Global Economy and it will be a celebration and acknowledgement of women's achievement in their entrepreneurial and professional endeavours – but more so the opportunities and potential for greater success in the future.
"It's no secret that women owned businesses continue be a true force to be reckoned with globally and the program for our annual Summit highlights truly remarkable personal stories and journeys of incredible female entrepreneurs and inspiring catalysts for change", continued Diana Abruzzi.
Headquartered and established in Melbourne, IWFCI is the first truly international chamber of commerce for women in the world and this year will celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Founded by Diana Abruzzi in 1992, the organisation has steadfastly adhered to its mission to meet the evolving needs of women in business and to recognize the immense contribution to their respective national GDPs and broader international economy.
IWFCI members and delegates from Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, India, Sth Korea, USA, Russia, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will travel to Kuala Lumpur to participate in a power packed Summit of international thought leaders, entrepreneurs and high powered corporate professionals who will share their experiences and insights with the attendees.
IWFCI Malaysia Chairman Dato Elaine Teh said the Summit program had been developed to both inspire and challenge the delegates – but more importantly to be agents of change, thought leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in business, academia, politics and public service.
In recognition of the importance of the IWFCI Summit, YAB Dato Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia will deliver the Opening Speech.
Joining the Malaysian Prime Minister as speakers will be YB Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and YB Dato Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry Malaysia.
A major highlight of the Summit will be the launch and celebration of Malaysia National Women's Day with delegates from countries across the globe.
"The hosting of the 3rd IWFCI Summit in Kuala Lumpur on the occasion of the organisation's 25th anniversary is a major and proud achievement for IWFCI Malaysia. It acknowledges the enormous efforts in promoting and assisting women entrepreneurs in Malaysia and overseas – but it is also an opportunity to showcase Malaysia's commitment in recognizing women's role and contribution to the nation's economy and ongoing growth.
"We look forward with much excitement to our roles as hosts in September and for the ongoing legacy of our Summit program that will encourage women to achieve even greater heights of success in their endeavours", concludedDato Elaine Teh.
