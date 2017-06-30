News By Tag
Mii Secretary launches its new AI based concierge service bots for smart replies and more
MiiSecretary launches Intelligent concierge bots that helps performing most tasks like Paying bills to booking your travel to connecting to expert advisers on Legal, Loan, Property deals and automobiles to your daily errands in just few clicks.
When asked how will Bots help in near future, the CEO of Mii secretary Mr. Abhishek Sinha, told that "Bots is a platform that is used by more than 1 billion consumers monthly, and those accessing it on our website will benefit from comprehensive information about their day to day needs."
During the conversation he told us "We are very proud of the fact that in very short span of time we have grown our customer network with more than 30000 users and 11000+ vendors. He believes it is 'a huge value add' to the brand and the existing users will benefit from this new launch." He also told us that a 'paybill' option is added into the app for easy transaction. With this feature all recharges, DTH payments, electricity payments will just be at a click.
A key component to Mii secretary is the no-compromise choice that combines customer satisfaction along with meeting busy schedule and deadlines. Mr Sinha adds, "it was essential to have a pre-programmed structure for every single job who you can trust and completely rely upon. As a part of Mii Secretary's philosophy, the Bots represents an important step on the path to tripling the brand's global green lineup by 2020.
"There are many apps that provide household services like plumbing, home cleaning, carpentry and so on and so forth today, but rarely do you come across a platform that can afford access to both basic as well as premium services. The expert category in the app lets you connect to an expert in few clicks. Whether it comes to legal advisory or getting a loan, Mii secretary has everything in its box for you and this is our USP: the all-in-one platform which helps users hire any professional and hence Mii secretary also claims to be 'a one shot solution for all your needs'. The user friendly interface combines the experience of convenience and mobility today's users are looking for, as users interact with the Bots at their own pace and focus on the specific areas that interest them the most." said Mr Sinha, CEO, Mii Secretary. He also quoted "with the increasing network, Mii Secretary is planning to expand into Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat and Delhi NCR.
Developed and implemented by CTO of the company Mr. Vineet Singh explains, "Bots will offer real-time, interactive solutions and specifications, rich product specification menus, deep linking to mii.com, expansive technical information regarding the website services, step-by-step tutorials and an easy-to-use interface. Additionally, the Bot can connect the user to a live representative at any time during engagement."
"Word of mouth remains the most influential, and coveted, form of brand communication. However, when launching it and building awareness in a crowded marketplace it's hard to achieve," said Mr Abhishek Sinha. "We created the Bot to be everywhere, where our customers are – in chat platforms – and allow them to have a natural conversation just as they would talk to their personal assistant, enhanced by multimedia such as videos, images, links and even the ability to register for meeting customer needs."
Get App at https://www.miisecretary.com/
