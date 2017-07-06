News By Tag
Kubik Accounting Solutions Launches Sophisticated Virtual Accounting Practice
The State-of-the-Art New Kubik Accounting Solutions Virtual Accounting Practice Has Been Custom-Designed To Serve Businesses Nation Wide
Specializing in registered Non-Profit Organizations, Medical Practices, Real Estate Companies, and Small to Mid-Sized Business Owners who are seeking an outstanding personalized and innovative service, the trusted next-generation Kubik Accounting Solutions virtual business model is the first choice for niche enterprises. These also include Pediatric Clinics, Naturopathic Physicians, Holistic Clinics, Real Estate Investors, and also a focus on Foster Care Organizations.
"As we provide a client-focused service combined with dedicated open communication and an online education platform, I'm delighted to unveil Kubik Accounting Solutions and our first-class virtual accounting practice," expressed, Stephanie Kubik, Founder, Kubik Accounting Solutions. "While we have the same number-crunching expertise as the next accounting firm - we are exponentially different. We provide niche-focused accounting and education services from expert professionals in their field. We also take the time to listen and learn about each client and their vision. It's a priority to understand their goals and aspirations for their business. This way, we can proactively and expertly assist and guide them towards a brighter and more profitable future."
"When new clients started coming to me because they weren't getting the individualized attention they deserved - I realized the accounting world still had a lot to learn." The Kubik Accounting Solutions standard of excellence brings virtual accounting to a whole new level with a superior range of services and insights with a personal touch. These include Bookkeeping and Accounting, Outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) services, Tax Advisory, Planning, Preparation, and Filing, Payroll Services, Quickbooks Online Consulting, and innovative Online Courses for new businesses.
About Kubik Accounting Solutions:
As an experienced accounting practice dedicated to keeping the financial welfare of our clients a top priority, Kubik Accounting Solutions has brought character and individuality back to the accounting world. We work so closely with our clients that they believe our level of responsiveness feels exactly like their very own valuedriven in-house Accounting Professional. We believe that every business has its own hidden financial potential. We will work attentively with you to unlock this and celebrate together as you reach each milestone. We are dedicated to creating accounting solutions and, importantly, reducing tax liabilities for every client. Discover the future of virtual accounting today by visiting our Kubik Accounting Solutions website and request your free consultation:
