Retired Police Chief to Lead National Strategy for Judicial Reform This arm of National Forum On Judicial Accountability (NFOJA) will help maximize the effectiveness of grassroots U.S. legal system reform efforts across America by, among other things, assisting their proponents with coordination, collaboration, and mutual support. It is NFOJA's "National Strategy and Management Board" and a response to rampant U.S. legal system abuse facilitated by unchecked judicial misconduct. Founding NSMB Members ATLANTA - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- After decades in command ranks for the U.S. military as well as criminal law enforcement, retired Police Chief Gordon L. Wiborg, Jr. has undertaken his most daunting mission for the sake of law and order in America. Wiborg is President of the National Strategy and Management Board (NSMB), an administrative arm of the grassroots nonprofit initiative known as the National Forum On Judicial Accountability. The NSMB officially commences operation today. It is reportedly a response to what many good government advocates describe as rampant U.S. legal system abuse facilitated by unchecked judicial misconduct.



According to its private social network page, the NSMB is committed to helping "ensure Judicial accountability throughout the United States Judicial System at all levels and all venues". That commitment entails striving to "ensure the Judicial system, including all Officers of the Court, maintains and respects all Constitutional Rights, with adherence to Due Process, Equal Protection, and the Rule of Law" and helping "ensure a Judicial environment where all parties are treated equitably, fairly, and respectfully" .



When asked how a private, grassroots organization could fulfill such a lofty goal, Wiborg referenced NSMB's five (5) major operating procedures, listed with its mission statement as sub-sections A-D. "Already underway across America is a wide variety of grassroots U.S. legal system reform efforts ranging from simple public awareness initiatives to advocacy for dramatic changes of court system operations and judicial oversight", says Wiborg. He adds, "a primary task of the NSMB is to help maximize the effectiveness of these parallel efforts by assisting their proponents with coordination, collaboration, and mutual support. While the NSMB will likely spearhead some of its own reform measures, its main emphasis will be on helping realize the potential of our community's most promising work to date."



Wiborg hastened to explain that "harnessing the collective power of average Americans to lawfully control our government is an undertaking very distinct from the end results being pursued through our national community's various reform efforts." According to Wiborg, "the solution to the problem of seemingly irretractable legal system abuse is democracy. So the NSMB will be about the business of [1]. harnessing pockets of collective power among average Americans; and [2]. utilizing that power to control our government in the sense of compelling it to honor legitimate petitions/lawsuits/ claims for relief; [3]. through lawful exercises of democracy, i.e., picketing, protests, voting, etc."



Taking the helm with Chief Wiborg is a team of veteran good government advocates including former civil trial attorney, author, public speaker, and Executive Director of National Judicial Conduct and Disability Law Project, Inc., Dr. Zena D. Crenshaw-Logal. Brian Kinter, founder of the Judicial Accountability Movement (JAM), is NSMB's First Vice-President; accomplished businessman and community organizer, Walter Davis, is NSMB's Second Vice-President; author, criminal justice system reform advocate, and accomplished businesswoman, Robin McIlvaine, is NSMB's Third Vice-President; and former Electrical as well as Computer Engineer turned fathers' rights advocate, Vineet Mansukhani, is NSMB's Fourth Vice-President. Innocence Movement advocate, Theresa Marasco, is NSMB's Secretary, Treasurer, and Parliamentarian. Historian, Dr. Andrew D. Jackson; acclaimed Healthy Building activist, Sharon Noonan Kramer; Innocence Movement advocate, Elizabeth Benedetto; and international human rights advocate, Ira Scott, are also founding members of the NSMB.





