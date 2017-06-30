News By Tag
AveryHess Realtors® Launches Newly Redesigned Websites for Agents Touts New Consumer Search Feature
The independent real estate brokerage began preparing for its 25-year anniversary in December by unveiling a new brand and a new website (www.averyhess.com)
These search features include:
The Hesstimate™: This proprietary price estimator, developed to service home sellers looking to discover what their home is worth, is differentiated from others in the industry by providing users with a home sale value range rather than providing a definitive calculation. The value range uses recent sales (comparables)
Fit My Budget: Geared toward home buyers, Fit My Budget is a new service that finds homes for sale that match the total monthly budget home buyers are seeking to spend within +/- $100. This service is unlike any others offered today as it calculates the taxes and insurance (instead of only the principal and interest) to provide consumers with a more complete and accurate assessment of what a home will cost them.
Along with the new search features, the websites provide a robust assortment of dynamic, editable features that paints for the visitors a clear picture of who the agent is and what the agent can offer them as a homebuyer, seller, etc.
These dynamic features include:
About Me: Greeting visitors as they arrive to the website, the "About" section allows agents to stand out in a personal and professional way.
Testimonials:
Service Pages: Agents also have the ability to add an unlimited number of services pages that may include information about buying a home, selling a home, and anything else the agent wishes to convey to visitors.
Current Listings: For agents with listings on the market, their properties will be displayed. When visitors select a property to view, they'll be taken to a listing page that lists that property's characteristics (submitted by the agent through the MLS).
Coming Soon Listings: Much like the Current Listing feature, agents are able to display their coming soon properties and direct visitors to a listing page that contains more detailed information. The difference between the functionality of the two "Listings" features is that "Coming Soon Listings" are added by the agent to their website making their website the only place the coming soon listing is available. This gives the website a unique flair that will keep current and future clients coming back to keep an eye on the property before it goes to market.
Sold Listings: A feature that is sure to please seasoned agents, those who have previously sold listings will be able to display all of them.
Explore Neighborhoods:
Said President of AveryHess, Realtors®, Scott Avery, "The new design of our agent sites allows consumers to gain easier access to valuable information as well as a more in-depth connectivity to our agents, their services and business expertise including a wealth of tools and capabilities including home search, current open houses, and neighborhood information. Our commitment to consumers has long been to facilitate a more seamless and stress-free real estate transaction. The new sites are a win-win for all!"
Before the launching the websites, three rounds of user testing were completed to ensure a pleasant user experience. User testing was conducted with AveryHess agents and DC, Maryland, and Virginia consumers to make sure the site met their needs.
Said Director of Marketing, Andrew Lander, "Although we were essentially updating the agent site by redesigning them in the image of the current, main, AveryHess site, we didn't want to rest on our laurels. Attention to detail and user testing is the reason why we made an award-winning site in the first place. I'm really proud of my team and the work they put in to provide our agents with the best websites they've ever had. I'm looking forward to seeing how they use it to improve their business."
As stated by Lander, the look and feel of the agent sites was meant to match the main site to provide continuity of the brand. While service pages are similar to the Buy a Home (http://www.averyhess.com/
Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and support to its clients Every Step of the Way™.
For more information about AveryHess, please visit www.averyhess.com.
