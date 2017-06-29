 
"Dinner for Dance Kids" Fundraiser at Cibo Ristorante Italiano on Thursday, July 20th

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Save the date! Don't miss the "Dinner for Dance Kids" Fundraiser with a dazzling dance performance by the award-winning Dance Company from the Carmel Academy of Performing Arts on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Cibo Ristorante Italiano, located at 301 Alvarado in downtown Monterey.  Parking is available in the adjacent garage.  The event starts at 5:00 pm and Cibo's $3 Happy Hour with tasty appetizers available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.In addition, every Thursday features "Cibo Happy Hour – All Night Long!" when Cibo offers $3 well drinks, beer and wine from 4 pm – 1:30 am.

From 5:00 pm to 10:00 p.m., the community is invited to bring their family and friends to enjoy dinner at Cibo.  The restaurant will donate 20% to Dance Kids of Monterey County (www.dancekids.org) if you mention Dance Kids of Monterey County with your reservation!  There will be a performance by multi award-winning dancers and brief remarks by board member, Scott Julian, at 6:30 p.m.  Scott will discuss the year 'round programs Dance Kids produces through performing arts that impact young people from San Ardo through the Salinas Valley to Big Sur and as far north as Castroville.  Scott will also be on hand to answer questions regarding the first ever collaboration between Dance Kids of Monterey County and the Monterey County Pops!, culminating in Nutcracker 2017 at Sunset Center, December 8th, 9th and 10th, 2017.  This is the first time in Monterey Peninsula history that a full symphony has performed the entire score of Nutcracker from the pit with a ballet company on stage!  Don't miss history being made!

At the July 20th event at Cibo, there will also be a drawing for great prizes!  Ben Herod Jazz Trio will perform from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.  Cocktails are available until 1:30 a.m.

To RSVP, please go to www.cibo.com and don't forget to mention Dance Kids of Monterey County!  For more information, call (831) 649-8151 (tel:(831)%20649-8151).

About Dance Kids of Monterey County

Dance Kids of Monterey County, founded in 1993, is a non-profit group with the objective of bringing the art of the dance and theater experience to all youngsters in Monterey County. Under the direction of founder and Artistic Director, Carol Benton Richmond, Dance Kids produces four distinct programs each year: Nutcracker, a full length ballet, is currently celebrating a milestone year with the addition of Monterey County Pops! Orchestra in the pit for the annual December holiday event; in its fifth year of touring South County. Cascanueces; A Latino Nutcracker, a folkloric tour of the states of Mexico though dance and a live mariachi band;  a collaboration with Monterey Peninsula Unified School District for fine arts training in after school programs; and a collaboration with UpWard Bound, a national program benefiting juniors in high school in their pursuit of higher education.

Dance Kids community outreach includes performances in various schools, retirement communities, and in other county locations to better expand the goal of reaching all children.

In addition, Dance Kids, through its fund-raising efforts, offers tuition and dancewear funding for students who might not otherwise be able to afford classes or be part of the various productions. Free tickets for Nutcracker are available to groups dealing with at-risk children, senior citizens and physically challenged adults.

Guided by a strong voluntary board of directors and advisory committee, Dance Kids of Monterey County brings twenty-five years of experience in dance and threaten production to Monterey County.

About Cibo Restaurant

Cibo Ristorante Italiano (www.cibo.com) offers Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, cocktails, fine wines, cordials, and more. Cibo (pronounced chee-bo) means food in Italian, but it's more of a feast for the senses. This beautiful, spacious and comfortable restaurant features an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere which is accentuated with expressive art in the form of photography, paintings, sculpture, hand-blown glass and live jazz. Fusing the best of old and new world Italian cuisine, Cibo offers an eclectic menu ranging from gourmet pizzas to multi-course dinners. Families are welcome and there is a special children's menu. Cibo has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since 1990.

Cibo is open every evening with dinner served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Cibo Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is a popular "pre-event" and "after-party" destination. The bar features a $3 Happy Hour with special appetizers daily from 4 p.m.  – 7 p.m. In addition, every Thursday features "Cibo Happy Hour – All Night Long!" when Cibo offers $3 well drinks, beer and wine from 4 pm – 1:30 am. They offer an extensive high quality local and international wine and beer list, cordials, microbrews, rare and small batch Bourbons, Scotches, Ports, Grappa and liqueurs, as well as espresso, coffee drinks and a full menu of cocktails.

Cibo also presents live music 6 nights a week. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the cool sound of Jazz accompanies dinner from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant features a lively and fun atmosphere with Reggae, R&B, Rock or Salsa dance music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. with no cover charge. There is also the Cibo Sizzling Summer Jazz Series every Friday and Saturday evening in July and August from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cibo is now "wired" with free Internet service.

With 150 seats, including intimate booths for dining , a comfortable outdoor heated patio, and room for over 50 people in the attractive bar area, Cibo also accommodates large groups for business functions, wedding rehearsals and receptions, special group dining events, and customized private parties.

For more information, go to www.cibo.com or call (831) 649-8151.
