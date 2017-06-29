News By Tag
"Dinner for Dance Kids" Fundraiser at Cibo Ristorante Italiano on Thursday, July 20th
From 5:00 pm to 10:00 p.m., the community is invited to bring their family and friends to enjoy dinner at Cibo. The restaurant will donate 20% to Dance Kids of Monterey County (www.dancekids.org)
At the July 20th event at Cibo, there will also be a drawing for great prizes! Ben Herod Jazz Trio will perform from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Cocktails are available until 1:30 a.m.
To RSVP, please go to www.cibo.com and don't forget to mention Dance Kids of Monterey County! For more information, call (831) 649-8151 (tel:(831)%20649-
About Dance Kids of Monterey County
Dance Kids of Monterey County, founded in 1993, is a non-profit group with the objective of bringing the art of the dance and theater experience to all youngsters in Monterey County. Under the direction of founder and Artistic Director, Carol Benton Richmond, Dance Kids produces four distinct programs each year: Nutcracker, a full length ballet, is currently celebrating a milestone year with the addition of Monterey County Pops! Orchestra in the pit for the annual December holiday event; in its fifth year of touring South County. Cascanueces;
Dance Kids community outreach includes performances in various schools, retirement communities, and in other county locations to better expand the goal of reaching all children.
In addition, Dance Kids, through its fund-raising efforts, offers tuition and dancewear funding for students who might not otherwise be able to afford classes or be part of the various productions. Free tickets for Nutcracker are available to groups dealing with at-risk children, senior citizens and physically challenged adults.
Guided by a strong voluntary board of directors and advisory committee, Dance Kids of Monterey County brings twenty-five years of experience in dance and threaten production to Monterey County.
About Cibo Restaurant
Cibo Ristorante Italiano (www.cibo.com)
Cibo is open every evening with dinner served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Cibo Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is a popular "pre-event" and "after-party"
Cibo also presents live music 6 nights a week. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the cool sound of Jazz accompanies dinner from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant features a lively and fun atmosphere with Reggae, R&B, Rock or Salsa dance music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. with no cover charge. There is also the Cibo Sizzling Summer Jazz Series every Friday and Saturday evening in July and August from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cibo is now "wired" with free Internet service.
With 150 seats, including intimate booths for dining , a comfortable outdoor heated patio, and room for over 50 people in the attractive bar area, Cibo also accommodates large groups for business functions, wedding rehearsals and receptions, special group dining events, and customized private parties.
For more information, go to www.cibo.com or call (831) 649-8151.
