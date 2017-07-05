News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How Catalonia Startups and Brands Won the Nod of Investors in this Barcelona Fashion event
LDJ Capital supported the Barcelona Fashion Investor Day held in Barcelona, Spain organized by Seed&Click and Barcelona Fashion
International investors, fashion startups and brands, talented designers attended this exciting and fashionable event held last June 28, 2017 at the Sant Pau Art Nouveau Complex.
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, was invited as one of the jury members but Luis Fernando Costa Macambira, LDJ Capital's Head of Europe/Managing Director (Monaco), attended on his behalf.
LDJ Capital David Drake says, "This was an exciting and pivotal event for the fashion industry in Catalonia. It was a perfect platform for talented designers and fashion startups to network with investors and foster investment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the fashion industry."
The event was hosted in English to promote the participation of the international attendees. It showcased talks by renowned speakers Matthew Drinkwater, Fashion Innovation Agency Head at London College of Fashion, and Corey Moran, Account Executive Fashion at Google. There five finalist brands and startups were able to digitally present their products, collections, and services. There was an international jury who chose the best emerging brand and the best fashion startup among the finalists.
The rest of the jury members were:
Corey Moran, Account Executive Fashion, Google
Enric Jové, CIO McCann Spain and CEO McCann Barcelona, McCann Worldgroup
Jan Brinckmann, ESADE Professor
Javier Blázquez, Senior Associate, Baker McKenzie
Karina Riera, 4YFN
Luis Lara, Senior Advisor, KPMG Fashion
Manuel Moreno, Grupo Zeta
Matthew Drinkwater, Fashion Innovation Agency Head, London College of Fashion
The event's partners were ESADE Creápolis, Grupo Zeta, KPMG Impulsa, Baker McKenzie, McCann, and 4YFN.
Watch out for more conferences happening across the country and around the world, the next one may be in your city. To get VIP access to major conferences that intersect finance with key industries and for other exciting perks and benefits, consider the annual membership programs at www.thesoholoft.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.
VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.
For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652
Contact
david@thesoholoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse