All the World is a Stage at the Wax Poetic Virtual Poetry Reading Series

To celebrate and honor poetry worldwide, Wax Poetic L.A. has created and announced a new and innovative online, virtual open mic poetry series for poetry lovers, performers and writers.
 
 
WAX POETIC Los Angeles Virtual Poetry Experience
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- To celebrate and honor poetry worldwide, Wax Poetic L.A., has created and announced a new and innovative online, virtual open mic poetry series for poetry lovers, performers and writers. Unlike live open mic poetry slams and events, poets and performers typically wait in lines or fight traffic to get to the venue in most major metropolitan cities. Wax Poetic is a relaxed and hassle-free environment and platform for poets to perform in the comfort of their own home and reach a larger audience online.

Co-Founder and Co-Host of Wax Poetic, Donna Novak said, "We want to provide a platform for people to share their writing and love of poetry with an online community from all over the world."

If you think you have what it takes to "WAX POETIC," you can register for the event and make your voice heard.  Readers can choose to be on camera, or not.  At the end of the night the audience will vote and the winner will receive a prize. If you prefer to just sit back, listen and enjoy, they welcome you too.

Poets are encouraged and welcome to read their own original work, or participants can read select poetry in the public domain.

All the world is indeed a stage at Wax Poetic. Join them and keep the poetic muse alive. Please visit: http://waxpoeticla.com/ for more details.

ABOUT WAX POETIC

WAX POETIC was launched in 2015 in West Los Angeles as a live, open mic poetry reading, spoken word and poetry slam series.  Since then the Wax Poetic stage has been opened online to encompass a worldwide audience and a growing number of poetry lovers and performers who share their love of poetry and seek a comfortable platform. There is no waiting in long lines in this online virtual reading room and you can perform and read in the comfort of your own home. Everyone is welcome from beginning poets to published and successful poets who are seeking a wider audience and want to create more awareness of their work.

Source:Michael Naughton & Assoc.
Email:***@waxpoeticla.com
