Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Synergetics Inc. Selected to Modernize the ADAMS.Net Grant Funding Management System for NIA

 
 
BETHESDA, Md. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Synergetics Inc. was selected to modernize, integrate, and enhance the Aging Data Administration Management System (ADAMS.Net) for the National Institute of Health's (NIH) National Institute on Aging (NIA). ADAMS.Net is used for tracking and management of the NIA financial grant data. Research organizations nationwide, from universities to medical centers, rely on NIA's grant funding to investigate the effects of aging and healthy lifestyle choices for elderly adults. Leveraging expertise in mission-critical government data, the Synergetics team is set to transform ADAMS.Net to provide optimal information security, cross-device compatibility, and streamlined performance.

"Federal agencies must consider future development strategy by placing data security and system scalability at the top of their IT infrastructure goal list," said Synergetics COO, Kabir Mehta, "With modernization of ADAMS.Net, the Synergetics team will position NIA for optimal future growth and easy maintenance of grant funding information."

To fast-track IT services procurement, the Department of Health and Human Services directed the task to Synergetics using the GSA 8(a) STARS II GWAC, the multi-award contract that gives all federal agencies access to pre-qualified expert IT 8(a)-certified companies. Synergetics has previously performed STARS II contract work for agencies within the Departments of Defense, Interior, and Agriculture. Synergetics provides state-of-the-art information technology services in the following areas: program management, managed cloud services (FedRAMP), database consolidation, process automation, and software development.

About Synergetics:

Synergetics Inc., a GSA 8(a) STARS II Industry Partner and GSA IT-70 schedule contractor, appraised at CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008-certified, has been delivering strategic information technology solutions to address the complex needs of our clients for over 22 years. We proudly serve both civilian and defense sectors of the U.S. federal government, in addition to state and local agencies and non-government entities. Our work consistently receives excellent performance evaluations. To learn more about our capabilities, please refer to the Synergetics capability statement (http://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/3442470/Capability%20Statem...) (PDF).

Media Contact
Synergetics, Inc.
(970) 498-9723
contact@synergetics.com
Source:Synergetics, Inc.
Email:***@synergetics.com
Posted By:***@synergetics.com Email Verified
