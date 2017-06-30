News By Tag
Synergetics Inc. Selected to Modernize the ADAMS.Net Grant Funding Management System for NIA
"Federal agencies must consider future development strategy by placing data security and system scalability at the top of their IT infrastructure goal list," said Synergetics COO, Kabir Mehta, "With modernization of ADAMS.Net, the Synergetics team will position NIA for optimal future growth and easy maintenance of grant funding information."
To fast-track IT services procurement, the Department of Health and Human Services directed the task to Synergetics using the GSA 8(a) STARS II GWAC, the multi-award contract that gives all federal agencies access to pre-qualified expert IT 8(a)-certified companies. Synergetics has previously performed STARS II contract work for agencies within the Departments of Defense, Interior, and Agriculture. Synergetics provides state-of-the-
About Synergetics:
Synergetics Inc., a GSA 8(a) STARS II Industry Partner and GSA IT-70 schedule contractor, appraised at CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008-certified, has been delivering strategic information technology solutions to address the complex needs of our clients for over 22 years. We proudly serve both civilian and defense sectors of the U.S. federal government, in addition to state and local agencies and non-government entities. Our work consistently receives excellent performance evaluations. To learn more about our capabilities, please refer to the Synergetics capability statement (http://cdn2.hubspot.net/
