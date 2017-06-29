News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mack Drama Engages New Booking Agency for all brands!
1017 MDR/BSM/MG records President Omar Ali aka "Southern Outlaw" said "CEO Mack Drama brought me on board to streamline everything. Prior; artist; handled their own bookings. This left a lot of confusion; & slow communications between the label and artist. Not to mention the nightmare for accounting. Now we have one centralized booking service for everything and everyone".
Current roster: (USA) Major D Star, King Bizeeee, Seerious Penny,Adam G Soul, Purple Reign, UFG Mars, Noble Gentry, G Stacks, Delyric Oracle, DJ Slabb, DJ Krave, DJ Junior, DJ Mellz/ (Ireland/UK)
Producers Goyden Empaya, Arthur the Don, Fly Boy on the Beats
Executives: CEO OG Mack Drama, President Omar Ali "Southern OutLaw", CMO Charmane Jackson, Director A&R Bill Cooks.
For all booking concerns: performances, appearances, interviews, collaborations, hosting, contact KS Booking Agency Kingstylezbookingagency@
http://www.bsm1017.com
Media Contact
Karen Hilton
2135339993
***@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse