Mack Drama Engages New Booking Agency for all brands!

1017 MDR/BSM/MG Records

Media Contact

Karen Hilton

2135339993

***@gmail.com Karen Hilton2135339993

End

-- 1017 Mack Drama Records & affiliates Brick Squad Mafia, Mafia Gang. Secure services of Atlanta based booking agency: KS Booking Agency1017 MDR/BSM/MG records President Omar Ali aka "Southern Outlaw" said "CEO Mack Drama brought me on board to streamline everything. Prior; artist; handled their own bookings. This left a lot of confusion; & slow communications between the label and artist. Not to mention the nightmare for accounting. Now we have one centralized booking service for everything and everyone".Current roster: (USA) Major D Star, King Bizeeee, Seerious Penny,Adam G Soul, Purple Reign, UFG Mars, Noble Gentry, G Stacks, Delyric Oracle, DJ Slabb, DJ Krave, DJ Junior, DJ Mellz/ (Ireland/UK)Ahren B . (Russia) Blacka Mane, Young Gypsy.Producers Goyden Empaya, Arthur the Don, Fly Boy on the BeatsExecutives: CEO OG Mack Drama, President Omar Ali "Southern OutLaw", CMO Charmane Jackson, Director A&R Bill Cooks.For all booking concerns: performances, appearances, interviews, collaborations, hosting, contact KS Booking Agencyattn: D.Crawford subject: 1017 bsm/mdr/mg Bookings.