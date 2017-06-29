 
Mack Drama Engages New Booking Agency for all brands!

 
 
1017 MDR/BSM/MG Records
1017 MDR/BSM/MG Records
ATLANTA - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- 1017 Mack Drama Records & affiliates Brick Squad Mafia, Mafia Gang. Secure services of Atlanta based booking agency: KS Booking Agency

1017 MDR/BSM/MG records President Omar Ali aka "Southern Outlaw" said "CEO Mack Drama brought me on board to streamline everything. Prior; artist; handled their own bookings. This left a lot of confusion; & slow communications between the label and artist. Not to mention the nightmare for accounting. Now we have one centralized booking service for everything and everyone".


Current roster:  (USA) Major D Star, King Bizeeee, Seerious Penny,Adam G Soul, Purple Reign,  UFG Mars, Noble Gentry, G Stacks, Delyric Oracle, DJ Slabb, DJ Krave, DJ Junior, DJ Mellz/ (Ireland/UK) Ahren B . (Russia) Blacka Mane, Young Gypsy.

Producers Goyden Empaya,  Arthur the Don, Fly Boy on the Beats

Executives: CEO OG Mack Drama, President Omar Ali "Southern OutLaw", CMO Charmane Jackson, Director A&R Bill Cooks.


For all booking concerns: performances, appearances, interviews, collaborations, hosting, contact KS Booking Agency Kingstylezbookingagency@gmail.com attn: D.Crawford subject: 1017 bsm/mdr/mg Bookings.

http://www.bsm1017.com

Media Contact
Karen Hilton
2135339993
***@gmail.com
End
Source:BOBConsulting Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Hiphop, Music, Entertainment
Industry:Music
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
