New 4th Of July Fireworks Displays Thrill In Independence, Iowa As Hundreds Or Thousands Enjoy
Andrew Chismar Productions teams up with Cy & Charley's to produce a video that captured the moments that led up to the big show. This video can be seen for years so people from all around can travel to Indee and see the 4th for themselves.
The 4th of July in Indee, IA is so incredibly awesome that making plans for next year is a must. The whole town and community hold a parade and have plenty of things to do with your friends and family. There is live music, cookouts, kids activities, plenty of American flags waving and much...much more. Be sure to watch this years recap video below.
For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Ron Hearn
(319) 334-2565
coachron@indytel.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jul 05, 2017