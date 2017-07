New 4th Of July Fireworks Displays Thrill In Independence, Iowa As Hundreds Or Thousands Enjoy

Andrew Chismar Productions teams up with Cy & Charley's to produce a video that captured the moments that led up to the big show. This video can be seen for years so people from all around can travel to Indee and see the 4th for themselves.

Ron Hearn

(319) 334-2565

coachron@indytel.com

-- It's a beautiful time of the year and especially when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July in Iowa. Every year in Independence, Iowa they put on a celebration that true lovers of fireworks can enjoy. Recently, Cy & Charley's Firestone...Your Appliance and Tire Headquarters worked with Andrew Chismar Productions to produce a wonderful video for all to enjoy. Cy & Charley's Firestone is located at 1800 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644 and Andrew Chismar Productions currently works from a studio in Lamont, Iowa. Brian Elzey of BeMusic provided the music for the video. Andrew Chismar and Cy & Charley's also produce Indee Mustangs sports videos located on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel.The 4th of July in Indee, IA is so incredibly awesome that making plans for next year is a must. The whole town and community hold a parade and have plenty of things to do with your friends and family. There is live music, cookouts, kids activities, plenty of American flags waving and much...much more. Be sure to watch this years recap video below.For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=gEAAFfmbwTk