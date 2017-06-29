The Hottest Music of the Summer! The Cibo Sizzling Summer Live Jazz Series Returns Friday, July 7

Spread the Word

-- Summer fun has begun and Cibo Restaurant is a great destination for dining al fresco and enjoying live entertainment in Downtown Monterey. The weather is beautiful and the days are long so bring your family and friends for cocktails, dinner and to enjoy the hottest music of the summer!The award-winning Cibo Ristorante Italiano, located at 301 Alvarado in Downtown Monterey, loves presenting outstanding live music to both locals and visitors at its spacious and comfortable restaurant. Beginning on Friday, July 7 th , the 2017 season of the "Cibo Sizzling Summer Live Jazz Series" on weekend nights will kick off, in addition to their regular weekend music line up later in the evening. There will be Live Jazz on both Friday and Saturday evenings throughout July and August between 5 pm – 8 pm. Stop by to sip a cocktail and have dinner on the spacious new patio or inside at the bar and enjoy a great dinner while enjoying these talented bands on these dates (subject to change):July 2017Friday, July 7 th - Lauri Hofer, Bob Wider (bass) and Bob Burnett (guitar)Saturday, July 8 th - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea CarterFriday, July 14 th - Lauri Hofer, Roger Eddy (sax), and Bob Burnett (guitar)Saturday, July 15th - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea CarterFriday, July 21 st - Lauri Hofer, Roger Eddy (sax), and Bruce Forman (guitar)Saturday, July 22 nd - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea CarterFriday, July 28 th - Lauri Hofer, Bob Wider (bass), and Bob Burnett (guitar)Saturday, July 29 th - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea CarterAugustFriday, August 4 th – Andrea's Fault – Andrea Carter, Darrin Michell, Rick Chelew (upright bass)Saturday, August 5 th –tbdFriday, August 11 th – Andrea's Fault – Andrea Carter, Darrin Michell, Rick Chelew (upright bass)Saturday, August 12 th - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea CarterFriday, August 18 th – Lauri Hofer, Mike Lent (guitar), and Pete Lips (bass)Saturday, August 19 th - Lauri Hofer, Mike Lent (guitar), and Pete Lips (bass)Friday, August 25 th – Andrea's Fault – Andrea Carter, Darrin Michell, Rick Chelew (bass)Saturday, August 26 th - Saturday, August 12 - Jazzbos3 - Ben Herod, Darrin Michell, and Andrea Carter(Musician schedule subject to change.)Cibo also presents live music 6 nights a week with no cover charge. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the cool sounds of jazz accompanies dinner from 7 pm to 10 pm. Enjoy a party atmosphere and dancing to a lively mix of soul, funk, classic rock and R&B dance music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12:30 am.Cibo offers its popular $3 HAPPY HOUR – Nightly from 4 pm -7 pm with $3 Well Drinks, Beer and House Wines, plus a tasty small bites menu.About Cibo Ristorante ItalianoCibo Ristorante Italiano (www.cibo.com)offers Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, cocktails, fine wines, cordials, and more. Cibo (pronounced chee-bo) means food in Italian, but it's more of a feast for the senses. This beautiful, spacious and comfortable restaurant features an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere which is accentuated with expressive art in the form of photography, paintings, sculpture, hand-blown glass and live jazz. Fusing the best of old and new world Italian cuisine, Cibo offers an eclectic menu ranging from gourmet pizzas to multi-course dinners. Families are welcome and there is a special children's menu. Cibo has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since 1990.Cibo is open every evening with dinner served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Cibo Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is a popular "pre-event" and "after-party"destination. The bar features a $3 Happy Hour with special appetizers daily from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. In addition, every Thursday features "Cibo Hospitality Happy Hour – All Night Long!" when Cibo offers $3 well drinks, beer and wine from 4 pm – 1:30 am., in appreciation to the hard-working hospitality industry staff in town and everyone else, too! They offer an extensive high quality local and international wine and beer list, cordials, microbrews, rare and small batch Bourbons, Scotches, Ports, Grappa and liqueurs, as well as espresso, coffee drinks and a full menu of cocktails. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the cool sound of Jazz accompanies dinner from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant features a lively and fun atmosphere with Reggae, R&B, Rock or Salsa dance music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. with no cover charge. With 150 seats, including intimate booths for dining , and room for over 50 people in the attractive bar area, plus room in their outdoor heated patio, Cibo also accommodates large groups for business functions, wedding rehearsals and receptions, special group dining events, and customized private parties.Cibo Restaurant is the winner of numerous awards including California Writers Association Recommended Dining, Monterey Herald Readers Choice Local Favorite, Best Place to Meet Singles in Their 30s and 40s, Gold Key Award for Interior Design, Best Place to Enjoy a Martini, Best Place for Live Jazz, Best Italian Restaurant, Best Place to Dance, Best Martini and one of the Top 10 Happy Hours in Monterey.For more information, go to www.cibo.com or call (831) 649-8151.