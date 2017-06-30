

Celebrity Dating Coach Damona Hoffman Guides Couples Through The Minefield Of Co-Habitation On The New FYI Television Series, "A Question Of Love" "A Question of Love", premiering July 11th at 10 p.m. ET on FYI, features Damona Hoffman guiding three couples through a 30-day relationship experiment Dating Expert Damona Hoffman LOS ANGELES - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrity Dating Expert Damona Hoffman will be the host, relationship coach and consulting producer on her second series for the FYI Network, a division of A+E Networks.



"Co-habitation has increased nearly 30% in the last decade, yet marriage rates have been declining," Hoffman said. "This show sheds light on why this trend is happening and gives you an inside look at what real couples go through during this emotional and challenging relationship phase."



A Question of Love follows three couples as they move in together and are prompted to ask each other some of the most intimate, surprising, and occasionally uncomfortable and deal-breaking questions that most would never dare to inquire.



Over 30 days, the three couples will live together and see if they can use these questions to finally get to the truth. Damona Hoffman, relationship expert and certified dating coach, will offer guidance and mentor the couples throughout. At the end of the month, each will decide whether they will remain in the relationship or call it quits. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 10pm ET on FYI.



ABOUT DAMONA HOFFMAN:



Damona Hoffman has over 12 years of dating coaching experience. She hosts the Dates & Mates radio show and podcast and was the dating expert on the FYI Television series, #BlackLove. Damona's love advice has also been featured on Sirius XM, HuffPost, Newsweek, Essence Magazine, Ebony Magazine, Match.com, JDate, and hundreds of other media outlets and dating sites. Her programs and podcasts are available at



