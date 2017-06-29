 
Pearlstein McCullough & Lederman Favorably Resolves Cultural Property Dispute for Hobby Lobby Stores

 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Pearlstein McCullough & Lederman obtained a favorable resolution with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. concerning the importation of certain Biblical artifacts.

The PML team, working with Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, presented a compelling case that led to a civil settlement of Customs violations regarding the 2010 imports. The firms worked together to devise a balanced settlement for Hobby Lobby. Michael McCullough, PML's lead partner on the case said, "We are pleased to have represented Hobby Lobby, a great American company, in this matter. We think this settlement is a just resolution for all parties involved, and acts as a template for future cultural property disputes. We are satisfied with the result."

The case is United States v. Approximately Four Hundred and Fifty (450) Ancient Cuneiform Tablets, et al. No. 017-CV- 3980 (E.D.N.Y.). The PML team was led by partner Michael McCullough, who was assisted by partner William Pearlstein.

Media Contact: Michael McCullough, MMcCullough@PMCounsel.com, (646) 762-7264.

A copy of the forfeiture complaint is at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8HPHjlvYognZ1hzT1dFemll...

Source:Pearlstein McCullough & Lederman
Email:***@pmcounsel.com Email Verified
Tags:Hobby Lobby, Cultural Property, Forfeiture
Industry:Arts
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
