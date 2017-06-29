News By Tag
Pearlstein McCullough & Lederman Favorably Resolves Cultural Property Dispute for Hobby Lobby Stores
The PML team, working with Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, presented a compelling case that led to a civil settlement of Customs violations regarding the 2010 imports. The firms worked together to devise a balanced settlement for Hobby Lobby. Michael McCullough, PML's lead partner on the case said, "We are pleased to have represented Hobby Lobby, a great American company, in this matter. We think this settlement is a just resolution for all parties involved, and acts as a template for future cultural property disputes. We are satisfied with the result."
The case is United States v. Approximately Four Hundred and Fifty (450) Ancient Cuneiform Tablets, et al. No. 017-CV- 3980 (E.D.N.Y.). The PML team was led by partner Michael McCullough, who was assisted by partner William Pearlstein.
