Shaping The Legacy sign to LEGEND Recordings
Heavy Metal group Shaping The Legacy has signed with LEGEND Recordings. Their debut album 'Colors Of Infinity' releases 7/28 worldwide.
Watch the music video below
Guitarist Joe Dragich on joining the label and album:
"After having overcome numerous obstacles, we are so excited to be releasing our debut album, 'Colors of Infinity', through LEGEND Recordings. This announcement is surely our proudest moment as a band, after an incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice by all of us. We are thrilled and eager to share it with the world."
You can view the brand new music video and single for "A Future Divided" here
Digital Pre-Order 'Colors Of Infinity' by Shaping The Legacy out July 28th on LEGEND Recordings.
