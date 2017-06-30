 

Shaping The Legacy sign to LEGEND Recordings

Heavy Metal group Shaping The Legacy has signed with LEGEND Recordings. Their debut album 'Colors Of Infinity' releases 7/28 worldwide.
LOS ANGELES - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Shaping The Legacy has signed with LEGEND Recordings. The band spent the last year writing and recording as well touring all over the United States. After performing at a multitude of national events and music festivals, they've completed their debut full length 'Colors Of Infinity'. The album due out July 28th worldwide on LEGEND Recordings was Engineered, Mixed, Mastered by Cory Brunnemann (Upon A Burning Body, Backwoodz).

Guitarist Joe Dragich on joining the label and album:

"After having overcome numerous obstacles, we are so excited to be releasing our debut album, 'Colors of Infinity', through LEGEND Recordings. This announcement is surely our proudest moment as a band, after an incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice by all of us. We are thrilled and eager to share it with the world."

You can view the brand new music video and single for "A Future Divided" here

https://youtu.be/CdSVVVBqm7Y



Digital Pre-Order 'Colors Of Infinity' by Shaping The Legacy out July 28th on LEGEND Recordings.

http://bit.ly/2urD41h

www.facebook.com/shapingthelegacy

www.legendrecordings.co

