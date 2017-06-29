 
News By Tag
* Jekyll Island
* Award
* Silver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Author Marilyn Turk Wins Fiction Award

Novel Set in Jekyll Island Portrays The Legendary Curse of a Family's Tragic History
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Niceville, FL author Marilyn Turk has won the Silver Scroll Novel Merit Award for The Gilded Curse, a historical suspense novel set in 1942, published recently by the Heritage Beacon imprint of Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas.

The novel follows the events and people associated with the Gilded Age of the early 20th century on Jekyll Island, Georgia, and how a family's tragic history led to the notion that a curse haunted the island, affecting the family's last living descendant half a century later.

The Silver Scroll Novel Merit Award was presented to Ms. Turk by the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association, a group of experienced authors and speakers, to recognize works of literary merit that embrace a Christian worldview.  The 2017 Golden Scroll Awards Banquet was held in Cincinnati on June 27.

Ms. Turk, a Florida resident and a Louisiana native, is a graduate of LSU's School of Journalism.  A popular speaker, Ms. Turk also directs the Blue Lake Christian Writers Retreat.  She has a fondness for lighthouses, and a penchant for detailed research, which led her to explore the history around Jekyll Island, and the stories surrounding many of the old, Gilded Age "cottages" of the former Millionaires' Club.  Her previous novel was the well-reviewed Rebel Light, set during the Civil War era.

Ms. Turk notes that she is available as a speaker on motivation, writing and lighthouses, and can be reached at marilynturk.com (mailto:marilynturn@pathwayheart.com).  For interview requests, please contact Ms. Turk at the same email address.

Contact
Bob Blank
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Jekyll Island, Award, Silver
Industry:Books
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hepburn Associates Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share