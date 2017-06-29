News By Tag
Author Marilyn Turk Wins Fiction Award
Novel Set in Jekyll Island Portrays The Legendary Curse of a Family's Tragic History
The novel follows the events and people associated with the Gilded Age of the early 20th century on Jekyll Island, Georgia, and how a family's tragic history led to the notion that a curse haunted the island, affecting the family's last living descendant half a century later.
The Silver Scroll Novel Merit Award was presented to Ms. Turk by the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association, a group of experienced authors and speakers, to recognize works of literary merit that embrace a Christian worldview. The 2017 Golden Scroll Awards Banquet was held in Cincinnati on June 27.
Ms. Turk, a Florida resident and a Louisiana native, is a graduate of LSU's School of Journalism. A popular speaker, Ms. Turk also directs the Blue Lake Christian Writers Retreat. She has a fondness for lighthouses, and a penchant for detailed research, which led her to explore the history around Jekyll Island, and the stories surrounding many of the old, Gilded Age "cottages" of the former Millionaires' Club. Her previous novel was the well-reviewed Rebel Light, set during the Civil War era.
