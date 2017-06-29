News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Audit: How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal Crime" - Memoir Details 'Taxing' Experience
Canadian accountant Francine Messier made a mistake doing her taxes. The Audit: How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal Crime is her true story. Her scary scenario could happen to anyone.
When a routine audit uncovered her honest error, it was investigated illegally, she was charged with tax evasion, was taken to court by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and was convicted.
Her sardonic book tells how the CRA will present or omit only the documentation that supports its cases, and how it is never brought to task for bullying, lying, intimidation, or threats. The CRA has the advantage of having endless financial resources (tax dollars) to use against a taxpayer who must often concede due to financial constraints. This whole fiasco took nine years to play out.
And remember: The same thing can happen with the IRS in America.
Phi Beta Kappa Reviews said: "The Audit is both chilling and deeply funny, deftly delving into the horror and absurdity of a corrupt system of exploitation—
Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/
About the Author: Now retired, Francine Messier lives in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She says, "As an accountant, I have fought with the CRA for over 30 years protecting my clients, good people who did not deserve the intimidation and threatening tactics by this agency, sometimes actually inciting fear of loss of home and freedoms. People should be more aware how often innocent taxpayers are pursued and harassed, often without cause. I am tired of seeing all this go on without reproach."
"Taxation is usually a dry subject. Not so with this tongue-in-cheek true tale of how the government can take an honest taxpayer to court. Three cheers for the author!" said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
THE AUDIT: HOW AN HONEST MISTAKE BECAME A FEDERAL CRIME (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse