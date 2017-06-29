 
News By Tag
* Canada Revenue Agency
* Memoir
* Francine Messier
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Saskatoon
  Saskatchewan
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


"The Audit: How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal Crime" - Memoir Details 'Taxing' Experience

 
 
The Audit - How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal
The Audit - How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Canada Revenue Agency
Memoir
Francine Messier

Industry:
Books

Location:
Saskatoon - Saskatchewan - Canada

Subject:
Products

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." – Benjamin Franklin

Canadian accountant Francine Messier made a mistake doing her taxes. The Audit: How an Honest Mistake Became a Federal Crime is her true story. Her scary scenario could happen to anyone.

When a routine audit uncovered her honest error, it was investigated illegally, she was charged with tax evasion, was taken to court by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and was convicted.

Her sardonic book tells how the CRA will present or omit only the documentation that supports its cases, and how it is never brought to task for bullying, lying, intimidation, or threats. The CRA has the advantage of having endless financial resources (tax dollars) to use against a taxpayer who must often concede due to financial constraints. This whole fiasco took nine years to play out.

And remember: The same thing can happen with the IRS in America.

Phi Beta Kappa Reviews said: "The Audit is both chilling and deeply funny, deftly delving into the horror and absurdity of a corrupt system of exploitation— that is in fact designed to help citizens. Drawing on her own harrowing, humorous, and outright bizarre experiences, author Francine Messier details the pernicious audit she was subject to, the bullies and incompetent bureaucrats she was forced to suffer, and the great financial burden placed on her by CRA— all on account of an honest mistake. Writing with wit, insight, and in-depth knowledge, Ms. Messier both presents a vivid picture of her personal story— utilizing a compelling narrative structure, dramatic action, and evocative details— while as well presenting a nuanced, gripping expose of the nefarious, bumbling machinations of the CRA. The Audit is not only a thrilling and enjoyable read— it is an essential study of the abuses of power, bureaucracy, and the tax system in the West. I highly recommend this book."

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/ld9xwA-xNkw




About the Author: Now retired, Francine Messier lives in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She says, "As an accountant, I have fought with the CRA for over 30 years protecting my clients, good people who did not deserve the intimidation and threatening tactics by this agency, sometimes actually inciting fear of loss of home and freedoms. People should be more aware how often innocent taxpayers are pursued and harassed, often without cause. I am tired of seeing all this go on without reproach."

"Taxation is usually a dry subject. Not so with this tongue-in-cheek true tale of how the government can take an honest taxpayer to court. Three cheers for the author!" said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

THE AUDIT: HOW AN HONEST MISTAKE BECAME A FEDERAL CRIME (ISBN: 978-1-68181-268-7) is now available for $12.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/FrancineMessier or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Canada Revenue Agency, Memoir, Francine Messier
Industry:Books
Location:Saskatoon - Saskatchewan - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share