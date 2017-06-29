News By Tag
* Katarina
* Line
* Croatia
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Croatia's Katarina Line to Attend Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) in Fort Lauderdale, July 9 - 11
Award-Winning DMC Accepting Booking Requests from U.S. Travel Agents at Elite Travel Trade Show
Katarina Line is now accepting private, one-on-one meeting requests at GMT to explore the company's extensive portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises throughout Croatia and neighboring countries, as well as the benefits of partnering with them. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade event. Katarina representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.
To book a meeting, contact Katarina Line's Marketing Director Daniel Hauptfeld at daniel@katarina-
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC and premier small ship cruise company in Croatia with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.
Katarina Line, voted "Best Croatian DMC" by leading travel professionals, enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit http://www.katarina-
Contact
Daniel Hauptfeld
1-800-485-3121
daniel@katarina-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse