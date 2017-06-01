News By Tag
Psychometrics Canada announces launch of new 360° feedback assessment
The Psychometrics 360 assesses 24 leadership competencies, and improves self-awareness in three key areas: Work and Execution, Interacting with Others, and Thinking and Deciding. It provides concrete feedback on leaders' behaviours and how they impact their colleagues.
"The Psychometrics 360's results are displayed in a straightforward, easy-to-use interface, which makes understanding and interpreting results clear and simple," said Shawn Bakker, Registered Psychologist at Psychometrics Canada and leader behind the assessment's creation. "The assessment features a complementary user's guide (https://www.psychometrics.com/
"We are extremely excited about how this assessment will help Human Resources professionals quickly and easily understand their clients' results, which will allow them to better help leaders understand their strengths and areas for development,"
About Psychometrics Canada
Psychometrics Canada helps HR departments across the world make strong talent development and selection decisions. Objective data, gathered from their psychological assessments, provides insights into personality, behaviour, cognitive abilities, leadership potential, safety, and reliability that clients use to evaluate job candidates, build better teams, develop leaders, resolve conflict, and run career development programs.
For more information, visit http://www.psychometrics.com/
Media Contact
Aidan Brass
1-800-661-5159 x 229
abrass@psychometrics.com
