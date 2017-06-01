 
News By Tag
* Human Resources
* Assessments
* Psychometrics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Psychometrics Canada announces launch of new 360° feedback assessment

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Human Resources
Assessments
Psychometrics

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Products

EDMONTON, Alberta - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Psychometrics Canada, a leading assessment publisher and consultant for the development and selection of people in business, government, and education, today announced the release of their 360° feedback assessment, the Psychometrics 360. This assessment brings clarity to 360° feedback, helping drive leadership performance to transform organizations.

The Psychometrics 360 assesses 24 leadership competencies, and improves self-awareness in three key areas: Work and Execution, Interacting with Others, and Thinking and Deciding. It provides concrete feedback on leaders' behaviours and how they impact their colleagues.

"The Psychometrics 360's results are displayed in a straightforward, easy-to-use interface, which makes understanding and interpreting results clear and simple," said Shawn Bakker, Registered Psychologist at Psychometrics Canada and leader behind the assessment's creation. "The assessment features a complementary user's guide (https://www.psychometrics.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Psychometrics-360-Users-Guide.pdf) to help provide practitioners with interpretive guidance, and we also offer additional support services."

"We are extremely excited about how this assessment will help Human Resources professionals quickly and easily understand their clients' results, which will allow them to better help leaders understand their strengths and areas for development," said Mark Fitzsimmons, president of Psychometrics Canada.

About Psychometrics Canada

Psychometrics Canada helps HR departments across the world make strong talent development and selection decisions. Objective data, gathered from their psychological assessments, provides insights into personality, behaviour, cognitive abilities, leadership potential, safety, and reliability that clients use to evaluate job candidates, build better teams, develop leaders, resolve conflict, and run career development programs.

For more information, visit http://www.psychometrics.com/assessments/psychometrics-360/

Media Contact
Aidan Brass
1-800-661-5159 x 229
abrass@psychometrics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@psychometrics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Psychometrics Canada PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share