How important is QA for Games – IzyPlay and senseQA talk after BIG Festival, Sao Paulo,Brazil 2017
1. What is the most valuable part of quality assurance testing with senseQA?
I would highlight two base pillars: The Functionality tests and the Usability tests. The first test focuses on bugs that interrupt the flow, the second test focuses on the user experience. Both tests are complementary and each issue needs to be accompanied by detailed feedback.
2. According to your company what part of the development is dedicated to testing?
Each sprint needs to be tested to guarantee a good beta. It is a spiral testing process.
3. As a game developer how would you describe the perfect quality assurance testing for your game?
The perfect QA happens after every stage of the playtest process, in this order:
• Functionality testing
• Localization testing
• Soak testing
• Usability testing
• Beta testing
4. How would you find senseQA service more suitable for you?
A good approach would be to offer the above stages individually – upon request.
5. How would you evaluate your own company in your own words?
Izyplay is a company that wants to make good games that reach a large number of users around the world. The platform could be mobile or PC, doesn't matter. We search to make the company sustainable and profitable to have this market flexibility. We have a good art sector and focus on a polished game design
6. What do you find to sell more: better marketing, higher quality, strong uniqueness?
Better marketing, of course!
For contacts:
senseQA: www.Senseqa.com
Email: getqa@senseqa.com
IzyPlay: http://www.izyplay.com.br/
Email: work@izyplay.com.br
