Amanda McLeod REALTOR® Earns Prestigious GRI Designation
"It is imperative that today's real estate professionals provide a full range of services for their clients, whether they are buyers or sellers," said Mrs. McLeod. "Transactions are more complex than ever, and continually evolving laws, issues of mold, insurance and liability, changing flood plains, and other variables make it more important than ever for consumers to weigh their REALTORS®' qualifications. RE/MAX® provides a more comprehensive, on-going training program for its Sales Associates than any other realty company, because we believe strongly in the importance of continuing education."
Originally from Sugar Land, TX, Mrs. McLeod moved to the DFW Metroplex 13 years ago. She and her husband have two children. She has been giving back to her community for over 10 years and is currently involved with Denton Community Council of PTA's and Denton Public School Foundation. She was the originator and director of an annual 5K Race for her children's' school district, Denton ISD and a treasurer for over five years in two schools.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents are projected to close $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents.
Amanda McLeod can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.582.0274
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
