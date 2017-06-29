News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Heritage Charity Foundation to Raffle Off New Car
Seventh-Annual Auto Raffle Drawing will Take Place at Howdy Honda on Friday, July 7
The drawing for the United Heritage Charity Foundation's seventh-annual Auto Raffle will be held Friday, July 7, 2017, at 12:15 PM at Howdy Honda (http://www.howdyhonda.com/)
Tickets for the Auto Raffle were available from March 29 to July 1 for $1 each and could be purchased by phone and at all full-service United Heritage Credit Union branch locations (https://www.uhcu.org/
The United Heritage Charity Foundation was established in 2003 as a means to provide ongoing support to charitable projects. Since its inception, the United Heritage Charity Foundation has distributed nearly $1.5 million to local organizations including Austin Children's Shelter, American Heart Association, Capital Area Food Bank, CASA of Travis County and Central Texas, Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation of Central Texas and Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.
The Charity Foundation held its inaugural Auto Raffle in 2011. Proceeds from the raffle now total $404,150. For more information about the Auto Raffle, visit uhcf.org/autoraffle (http://www.uhcf.org/
###
About United Heritage Charity Foundation
Founded in 2003, the United Heritage Charity Foundation was developed as a 501(c)(3) to improve the lives of others and, since its inception, has distributed nearly $1.5 million. The Charity Foundation's goals are to support participation in events that make communities a better place to live, work and attend school; education initiatives and medical research; at-risk women, children and their families; the elderly; and military and veteran programs. uhcf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse