Logocatalogo.com Launches A Brand New Designers Website
Logocatalogo.com is inviting visitors to explore the new website and E-Catalogue of logo designers.
What's the value of a logo? Ask a company like Nike and you might say millions of dollars – but the truth is that, in 1971, Nike paid just $35 for their logo. These days, the going rate for professional logo design can be anywhere between $150 and $50,000. The logo design industry is largely comprised of many small, independently owned and operated graphic designers as well as freelance designers, which work on a temporary or per-project basis. That leads to a low level of market share concentration, as no single industry operator accounts for more than 1.0% of industry revenue in 2015. As a result, the average industry establishment, according to IBISWorld estimates, has less than two employees. During the last five years, many small graphic design firms or independent operators entered the industry, logocatalogo.com is providing them with a free space to announce themselves, share the works and find new clients worldwide.
Since logos help brands tell their stories in the simplest visual way possible, this is pretty vital. The art and science of logo design is continuously changing as businesses can now engage consumers in an increasing number of social media and other digital channels. Online the logos present the companies on websites, digital ad campaigns, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Offline logos are put on front door, business card, product packaging, uniform and on any of the company stationary and contracts. Whether it's a new business or a rebranding of an existing corporate identity, every client has a different set of tastes, and every project requires a different logo style. Simple or decorative? Flat or bold? Popular or premium? New and futuristic or retro/vintage and connected with the old days? Logocatalogo.com allows to search through hundreds of designers working in a particular style, sorted by price, country and other filters, see portfolios and contact the designers directly by mail, phone, skype or any other means possible. That's one of the big differences the project brings among the competitors – though logo design can be ordered on many of the graphical design related freelance websites and several web-based professional logo design providers provide exclusive logo concept, design and revisions packages, they rarely allow direct contacts with the designers outside the platform.
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, logocatalogo.com has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices. No registration required.
Visit us at https://logocatalogo.com/
Contact
Ekaterina, Project manager
***@logocatalogo.com
End
