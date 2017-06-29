Business Owners - Can Bitcoin Increase Your Bottom Line?

The Bitcoin Trend

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Bitcoin

* TheBillionCoin

* Veterans Industry:

* Investment Location:

* Dallas - Texas - US Subject:

* Projects

Contact

Bruce Goldwell

***@brucegoldwell.com Bruce Goldwell

End

-- Let me share my own short story. Just a few months ago, I created a non-profit for the purpose of providing safe afforable homes for Veterans. I started researching information about non profits and how to raise funds. I discovered that there was a sizeable group of people who had all invested in a crypto currency called TBC and they were looking for ways to use the value of their currency. I deciced to first open up donations for my non-profit by accepting crypto currencies before moving to fiat currency used in the USA.Within one week, I had over $1,000,000 in donations of TBC and by the end of the 3rd week, I had over $6 million TBC in funds.People in Africa, the Philippines, and other countries in the TBC Community have already begun setting up businesses allowing TBC as payment for goods and services. TBC owners have purchased cars, buildings, land, and other assests using their TBC rather than their local fiat currency.So what is my message here?Business owners may just want to look into offering products and services accepting TBC and other cryptos for payment. You could start by accepting half payment via fiat currency and half the payment as TBC.I, myself, have a substantial amount of TBC that I will exchange for those who donate to my non-profit. It will not cost a thing to take advantage of this offer and you will have taken the first step to opening the door to using TBC as a form of accepting payment for your own goods and services and for purchasing goods and services from others.I am going to make an offer here that I believe business owners will appreciate.First, I will share how to join TheBillionCoin Community and how to create a TBC wallet which will mean an investment of a few minutes of your time. Then, I will give you a link to my non-profit VetFusion Inc. where I am raising funds to build 32 Dome homes for Veterans.that after you go register to be a member of TheBillionCoin community, create a free wallet and claim the free 50,000 Kringles is this..... visit the donation page for VetFusion and make a donation which you will receive a receipt for in Jan. 2018 for a tax deduction. For every dollar you donate, I will match the donation with an equal value in TBC. Donate $100 and you get $100 of TBC. I am sure you get the idea. To buy 1 TBC now cost $70K plus so donating to VetFusion and receiving TBC in exchange is a two-fold way of improve your bottom line.To sign up in TheBillionCoin Community, create a TBC wallet, and donate to VetFusion Inc. visit: