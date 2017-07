GAI's Scott Hornsby, PE Named Consulting Engineer of the Year

Scott Hornsby, PE

-- The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Indiana has named GAI Consultants' Senior Director of Midwest Markets/Senior Associate Scott Hornsby, PE 2017 Consulting Engineer of the Year. The Consulting Engineer of the Year Award honors an ACEC Indiana member who is not a current officer, but has made a significant contribution to the field of consulting engineering in Indiana.•Each year, ACEC Indiana recognizes the leaders of the engineering community by presenting Annual Recognition Awards.•The award was announced on June 8 at the ACEC Indiana Annual Recognition Awards program.•In his 27 years of experience, Scott has acted as design project manager and/or project principal on over $1 billion of transportation construction projects.•As an industry advocate, he is an active member of ACEC, is on the Build Indiana Council Board of Directors, and has served as President of the Indiana ACEC Board of Directors.•Scott is a registered professional engineer and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.• Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director of MW Markets, GAI Consultants:"I'm honored and humbled to receive this year's ACEC Indiana Consulting Engineer of the Year award. ACEC is such a great organization and I very much appreciate being recognized amongst my peers."Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants)