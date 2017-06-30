News By Tag
GAI's Scott Hornsby, PE Named Consulting Engineer of the Year
Highlights/Key Facts
About the Award
•Each year, ACEC Indiana recognizes the leaders of the engineering community by presenting Annual Recognition Awards.
•The award was announced on June 8 at the ACEC Indiana Annual Recognition Awards program.
About Mr. Hornsby
•In his 27 years of experience, Scott has acted as design project manager and/or project principal on over $1 billion of transportation construction projects.
•As an industry advocate, he is an active member of ACEC, is on the Build Indiana Council Board of Directors, and has served as President of the Indiana ACEC Board of Directors.
•Scott is a registered professional engineer and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.
Quotes
• Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director of MW Markets, GAI Consultants:
"I'm honored and humbled to receive this year's ACEC Indiana Consulting Engineer of the Year award. ACEC is such a great organization and I very much appreciate being recognized amongst my peers."
About GAI Consultants:
