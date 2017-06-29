News By Tag
Whole Foods Market Donates Nearly $12,000 From June 22 Net Sales to SEEAG Agricultural Programs
Whole Foods Market donated 5 percent ($11,776) of its June 22 net sales from three of its stores to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG).
SEEAG helps young students understand the origins of their food by providing classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms including SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy.
"We're honored that Whole Foods Market chose SEEAG as its 'Community Giving Day' recipient," says Mary Maranville SEEAG CEO. "We believe connecting kids to the farming 'roots,' so to speak, of their food is crucial. Many school children will benefit from Whole Foods Market's generosity.
The participating Whole Foods stores are in Oxnard, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. For more information about SEEAG, visit www.seeag.org.
About SEEAG
Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches school children about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.
