 
News By Tag
* Whole Foods Community Giving
* SEEAG agriculture programs
* Student Learn Agriculture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Whole Foods Market Donates Nearly $12,000 From June 22 Net Sales to SEEAG Agricultural Programs

Whole Foods Market donated 5 percent ($11,776) of its June 22 net sales from three of its stores to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG).
 
 
SEEAG's Mary Maranville and Courtney Catalano at Whole Foods.
SEEAG's Mary Maranville and Courtney Catalano at Whole Foods.
OXNARD, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Whole Foods Market donated 5 percent ($11,776) of its June 22 net sales from three of its stores to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG). The donation will support the organization's agricultural education efforts.

SEEAG helps young students understand the origins of their food by providing classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms including SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy.

"We're honored that Whole Foods Market chose SEEAG as its 'Community Giving Day' recipient," says Mary Maranville SEEAG CEO. "We believe connecting kids to the farming 'roots,' so to speak, of their food is crucial. Many school children will benefit from Whole Foods Market's generosity.

The participating Whole Foods stores are in Oxnard, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. For more information about SEEAG, visit www.seeag.org.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches school children about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Whole Foods Community Giving, SEEAG agriculture programs, Student Learn Agriculture
Industry:Food
Location:Oxnard - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEEAG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share