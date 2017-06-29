News By Tag
Is it true luxury? For real, it is!
Max Pawn will offer free authentication on June 14 in partnership with luxury goods authenticator Entrupy
No one wants a stake in a fake. So, on June 14, Max Pawn will ensure that your bag and luxury items are true to their brands.
From noon to 6 p.m. Max Pawn, joined by luxury goods authenticator Entrupy, will hold free brand authentications at its 6040 W. Sahara Ave. shop.
New York City-based Entrupy (https://www.entrupy.com/)
Using microscopic images and computer vision algorithms, Entrupy's system can ensure the authenticity of select products from brands currently sold at Max Pawn, including Balenciaga, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Prada.
Authenticated items receive the Entrupy Certificate of Authenticity, deployed by hundreds of secondary resellers and online marketplaces to bring trust to consumers seeking authentic luxury goods.
Deanna Thompson, Entrupy's customer success authority, will be in attendance to authenticate any supported products (https://www.entrupy.com/
Max Pawn will donate a percentage of the shop's July 14 sales to the Las Vegas chapter of Women of Global Change.
Max Pawn's online store is available at http://www.maxpawnsuperstore.com
