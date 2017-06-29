 
News By Tag
* Entrupy
* Max Pawn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Is it true luxury? For real, it is!

Max Pawn will offer free authentication on June 14 in partnership with luxury goods authenticator Entrupy
 
 
Deanna Thompson, Entrupy's customer success authority
Deanna Thompson, Entrupy's customer success authority
LAS VEGAS - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Is it true luxury? For real, it is!

No one wants a stake in a fake. So, on June 14, Max Pawn will ensure that your bag and luxury items are true to their brands.

From noon to 6 p.m. Max Pawn, joined by luxury goods authenticator Entrupy, will hold free brand authentications at its 6040 W. Sahara Ave. shop.

New York City-based Entrupy (https://www.entrupy.com/) provides the only technology-driven solution for the authentication of high-value luxury goods.

Using microscopic images and computer vision algorithms, Entrupy's system can ensure the authenticity of select products from brands currently sold at Max Pawn, including Balenciaga, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Authenticated items receive the Entrupy Certificate of Authenticity, deployed by hundreds of secondary resellers and online marketplaces to bring trust to consumers seeking authentic luxury goods.

Deanna Thompson, Entrupy's customer success authority, will be in attendance to authenticate any supported products (https://www.entrupy.com/supported-brands-1/) you may be curious about. She's in Las Vegas for the Pawn Expo, running July 11-13 at The Mirage.

Max Pawn will donate a percentage of the shop's July 14 sales to the Las Vegas chapter of Women of Global Change.

Max Pawn's online store is available at http://www.maxpawnsuperstore.com

Contact
Ruth Furman
***@ruthfurman.com
End
Source:Max Pawn
Email:***@ruthfurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrupy, Max Pawn
Industry:Retail
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ImageWords Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share