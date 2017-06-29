 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Non-profit
* Senior Citizens
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

R&B Singer Glenn Jones & His Non-Profit Celebrate Seniors at Senior Living Facility

 
 
ljf_logo
ljf_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entertainment
* Non-profit
* Senior Citizens

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy Nominated Producer and Artist, Glenn Jones' non-profit, The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) will celebrate Resident Appreciation Day with the seniors at Arbor Terrace at Cascade senior living community.  The LJF will join the seniors on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Arbor Terrace at Cascade, 1001 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331 at 3:00 pm.  The LJF will host a music performance featuring the sounds of founder, Glenn Jones. Arbor Terrace at Cascade offers quality, state-of-the-art assisted living and memory care in Georgia's beautiful Southwest Atlanta area, including innovative memory care designed specifically for those affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

         The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide the youth and elderly with opportunities to learn, participate, and express themselves through various music programs, education, experience and events.  Through its signature initiative, "The Music Zone", the LJF will aim to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming; as well as increase the exposure of music therapy in both the youth and elderly.

         There are many proven benefits to both the youth and the elderly through music education and music therapy.  With this in mind, the objectives of the LJF are to give youth exposure, knowledge, and a means of artistic development; to provide the elderly with a feeling of comfort, contentment, and encouragement through fine arts programming; and provide both with a form of therapeutic development through music.

After 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today.  With many chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like, Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle, and the Canton Spirituals, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care.  "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."

For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, making a donation/sponsorship, or contacting Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org.

Contact
Tonya Hawley
***@thekamdigroup.com
End
Source:Love Jones Foundation
Email:***@thekamdigroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Non-profit, Senior Citizens
Industry:Music
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The KAMDI Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share