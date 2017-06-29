News By Tag
Global hardware encryption market has shown strong growth and is expected to exceed $265 bn by 2022
• The rise of new IT concepts such as network sharing, virtualization, and other converged communication tools, like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are contributing towards the increased risk of data leakage. Undisciplined employees account for over 80% of information leaks in a company, while 20% comes from malicious intent. Among the various risks to data integrity such as, hardware failure, human error, software corruption, computer viruses, hardware destruction, the most prominent is the threat of data leakage.
• Key benefits of hardware encryption includes the ability to meet data residency and privacy, secure de-provision of cloud services without the risk of residual data being left behind, and achieve information flexibility and agility. To overcome challenges for adoption of cloud computing, CSPs are increasingly investing in hardware encrypted cloud storage servers to ensure protection of "data at rest".
• Hardware encryption is far behind in the automotive industry and it is expected that the global hardware security module (HSM) sales volume for both consumer and commercial automotive segments will reach 3.1 billion units by 2022. OEMs are increasingly collaborating with the hardware encryption solution corporations to determine how to protect a connected car's data and set necessary privacy parameters.
• With Apple's public battle against the US government over iPhone encryption, it has given rise to a new and peculiar development in smartphone security tools like encryption, structural strength, and water resistance are in focus. More than 90% of android smartphones are not encrypted. Android encrypted sequential read performance is 3 times slower compared to unencrypted reads. Companies like Gionee have launched products (M6) with a dedicated encryption chip inside, which states that "encryption on a hardware level is much stronger and harder to break than on a software level".
• European encryption products market will grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 48.8% from 2016 to 2022. The U.K. is by far the biggest market, followed by France and Germany. Merger and acquisition activity in the European hardware encryption industry will continue to rise in the next six years, to differentiate themselves from competitors and make their portfolios broader.
• Asia-Pacific represents the largest as well as fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 62.7%. China will be the fastest growing market in the region. For businesses operating in China, however, there are restrictions on the import and use of encryption technology, as well as on the research and development, production, sale and export of such technology. Foreign businesses, therefore, need to be aware of the PRC law prohibitions relating to encryption product.
• Major players in the market include Atmel Corporation, Bluefin Payment Systems, Broadcom, CardConnect LLC, Cavium, Cryptography Research Inc., Futurex, Harris, IBM, Imation Corporation, Ingenico Group, Kanguru Solutions, Kingston Technology Corporation, Koolspan Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Merlincryption LLC, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology PLC, Thales e-Security Inc., Utimaco, Viasat Inc., Winmagic Inc., and Worldline, among others.
• The report also covers segments symmetric cryptography, asymmetric cryptography, hashing, drives, and storage infrastructure among others.
• The Global Hardware Encryption Market Analysis report can be accessed at http://melvinbright.com/
