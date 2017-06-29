News By Tag
Annual Lake Winnebago Ski Show- platinum sponsored by Rejuvenate
Lake Winnebago, a residential lakeside community south of Lee's Summit, MO- has an annual ski show event.
The show was delayed slightly due to rain, but all had a wonderful time. Platinum sponsors, Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center was proud to be at the annual event and support them with their sponsorship. "We enjoy this fun family oriented event every year, and our proud to be a sponsor," said Dr. Scott Symes of Rejuvenate.
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center in Lees Summit, MO offers chiropractic care, psychotherapy, massage therapy and weight loss clinic.
Rejuvenate's story began when 5 good friends and family members, who are health-care providers, recognized the critical connection between the mind-our thoughts and feelings, and the body, particularly how our emotions/thoughts can create and exacerbate pain, and vice-versa. They are pleased to be able to sponsor local family friendly events in the community. Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center also offers a free weight loss clinic each month. For more information, go to http://www.RejuvenateKC.com
Dr. Scott Symes
Dr. Joe Symes
***@rejuvenatekc.com
