Annual Lake Winnebago Ski Show- platinum sponsored by Rejuvenate

Lake Winnebago, a residential lakeside community south of Lee's Summit, MO- has an annual ski show event.
 
 
Ski pyramid- ski show
Ski pyramid- ski show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center was one of the sponsors of the Annual Lake Winnebago Ski Show. This annual ski show is hosted by the Winnebago Water Wizards on July 4th, 2017. The event took place on Lake Winnebago, just south of Lee's Summit, MO.  There were various skis shows- including kid acts, family acts, skiing pyramids, wake boarding and other talented ski acts.

The show was delayed slightly due to rain, but all had a wonderful time. Platinum sponsors, Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center was proud to be at the annual event and support them with their sponsorship.  "We enjoy this fun family oriented event every year, and our proud to be a sponsor," said Dr. Scott Symes of Rejuvenate.

Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center in Lees Summit, MO offers chiropractic care, psychotherapy, massage therapy and weight loss clinic.

Rejuvenate's story began when 5 good friends and family members, who are health-care providers, recognized the critical connection between the mind-our thoughts and feelings, and the body, particularly how our emotions/thoughts can create and exacerbate pain, and vice-versa.  They are pleased to be able to sponsor local family friendly events in the community. Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center also offers a free weight loss clinic each month. For more information, go to http://www.RejuvenateKC.com

Dr. Scott Symes
Dr. Joe Symes
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
