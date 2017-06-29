News By Tag
Elements by CASTELLE, All New Mixed Media Line to Launch At The 2017 Casual Preview Market
A new brand is to be launched at the upcoming Casual Furniture Preview Market, Elements by CASTELLE - a mixed media line of outdoor furnishings
"Through the use of the design, sales and marketing professionals of CASTELLE, Elements by CASTELLE will be able to provide many of the high quality ingredients attributed to our parent line; but delivered at moderate pricing and in all new mixed media and designs," said Rory Rehmert, president Elements by CASTELLE.
Elements by CASTELLE will include a total of fifteen full dining and deep seating collections. The collections within the line will span the design motifs of contemporary to transitional to traditional. The Bayside is a perfect example of the Elements by CASTELLE style with its high quality aluminum boxed frame and all weather wicker dual side panel inserts. In the Hampton Collection the aluminum frame has resin wood arm caps to deliver strength, beauty and comfort when coupled with tailored outdoor cushions. Built to serve a designated market, Elements by CASTELLE is designed to fit a niche within the outdoor industry that is not currently being served. The brand also features three fire pit designs and multiple new table top designs.
"With Elements by CASTELLE , I look forward to expanding the focus of the brand and continuing to work with our professional sales team in growing a complex product offering across the casual industry," said Rehmert."
For more information about Elements by CASTELLE and their line of casual furniture visit www.castelleluxury.com.
