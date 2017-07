InstaCheckin Announces Its iPad-based Visitor Registration Solution To Modernize the Front Desk

InstaCheckin Inc. aims to modernize the visitor registration with its delightful iPad app and cloud-based management solution.

End

-- InstaCheckin Inc. has today announced the general availability of its modern visitor registration and visitor management solution called InstaCheckin. The InstaCheckin iPad app is available for immediate download on the Apple App Store.Office reception desks are not always at the forefront of being modern or efficient. Most front desks still use age-old sign-in sheets, hand-written visitor badges, and manual process to for visitor paperwork. InstaCheckin is about to change that with its modern iPad-based app.Seamlessly capture visitor information using customizable check-in fields. Also, capture visitor photos for an added measure of security. The visitor photos also help the hosts identify their guests and greet them personally.Receive visitor arrival notifications using email and SMS. This saves your receptionist a ton of time as they don't need to call or email the host anymore. The notification preferences can be set as per individual host's choice.Protect your Intellectual Property by having your visitors sign Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) during the sign-in process. You can also customize the documents to be signed depending on the purpose of visit. Visitors can also sign waiver forms.Print visitor badges automatically as the visitors sign-in. Showcase your brand on the visitor badges as well. Display the visitor's sign-in time, their host's name to provide added layer of security.Access the visitor logs from anywhere and anytime. The central web dashboard enables you to monitor, search and manage your visitors no matter where you are.InstaCheckin is available globally for immediate download and use. It has flexible pricing plans depending on the business requirements starting at only $50/month for its basic plan.You can find out more InstaCheckin at its website: http://www.instacheckin.io InstaCheckin Inc. is a rapidly growing software company based in Redmond, WA that builds innovative mobile solutions to help increase the efficiency and productivity for businesses. InstaCheckin has enjoyed a great success in the US market and now it's competing in the global markets with the general availability of the InstaCheckin platform.